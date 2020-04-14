Taulia Hires Steve Scott as Head of Asia Pacific

by businesswireindia.com

Taulia, the leader in working capital technology solutions, today announced that Steve Scott has been appointed Head of Asia Pacific and will be based out of the company’s Sydney office. Steve will be responsible for growing Taulia’s presence in the region and partnering with Taulia’s existing APAC customers.

Steve joins Taulia with eighteen years of experience working in the Banking industry in Australia as an executive director specialising in Trade Finance, Supply Chain Finance and Commodity Finance. He has previously held leadership roles at Westpac and Commonwealth Bank and holds a Masters in Applied Finance from Kaplan Professional. Steve will utilise his vast knowledge and expertise within Supply Chain Finance to enhance the experience of customers across Taulia’s network.

“Australia and the APAC region are strategically important to global trade and supply chains. To expand our presence we needed a senior leader with tremendous passion and expertise. Steve joins us at a pivotal moment, where businesses needing cash flow are looking for creative ways to access it. Our mission is to allow businesses, especially small businesses, to thrive by having access to cash in a predictable and cost-effective manner. We are excited for Steve to drive our vision forward and help support businesses navigating through these unforeseen circumstances,” states Cedric Bru, CEO, Taulia.

Steve Scott, Head of APAC says, “I am thrilled to be joining the Taulia team. While these are certainly challenging times, there are opportunities to utilise technology to innovate and support the working capital needs of businesses. It is our hope that we will help fill the funding gap that slows the growth of small businesses and we want to see all businesses, big and small, benefit from using our market-leading technology that delivers capital where it's needed most.”

Note for editors: Taulia is a leading provider of working capital solutions headquartered in San Francisco, California. Through a unique combination of its technology platform, people and process, Taulia helps companies access the value tied up in their supply chain by transitioning from inefficient and often manual working capital management practices into technology-led, working capital optimization strategies. Taulia’s vision is to create a world where every business thrives by enabling buyers and suppliers to choose when to pay and get paid. A network of 2 million businesses use Taulia’s technology and the company processes over $500 billion every year. Taulia is trusted by the world’s largest companies with clients including Airbus, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Vodafone.

