Tavant Awarded for its Outstanding Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion

Tavant, a leading digital products and solutions company, announced that it has been recognized for demonstrating gender equality at the GIWL Awards 2019 hosted by UBS Forums. Tavant won an award under the ‘Best Organization for Women Empowerment’ category.

The GIWL 2019 brings together the leading experts across industries to provide direction, focus, and clarity on various topics such as work-life balance, personal branding, networking, and the importance of diversity.

“Technology is enabling an unprecedented impact on the global landscape, and diversity of ideas and opportunities are imperative to reshape the work environment. At Tavant, diversity is one of our greatest strengths that helps our teams develop more innovative and creative solutions to the complex problems faced by our clients. We have reimagined diversity to promote and cultivate an inclusive environment that rejoices organizational value across our workplace,” said Anil Kumar Puthumana, Global HR Head, Tavant.

“Fostering a culture of respect, where diverse backgrounds and perspectives are celebrated, builds stronger teams, improves the community, encourages innovation, and creativity. Tavant is committed to be an equal opportunity employer and recognizes that a talented and diverse workforce is a key competitive advantage. We strive to broaden diversity initiatives in our organization as we continue to build upon our successes. This award is a true testament of promotion of equality and diversity within our talent management framework,” Anil substantiated.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant is a digital products and platforms company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 2500 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating AI-powered intelligent enterprises by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration. Find Tavant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

