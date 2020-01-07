TCL Unveils World’s First Next Generation Mini-LED Technology at CES 2020

by businesswireindia.com

TCL (1070.HK), a dominant player in the global TV industry and leading consumer electronics company, today unveiled for the first time a next-generation display technology at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show: Vidrian™ Mini-LED technology.

Leading global display technology innovation once again to deliver powerful picture performance, TCL’s new Vidrian Mini-LED technology is the world’s first TV backlight with the driving semi-conductor circuitry and thousands of micro-meter class mini-LEDs directly infused in a crystal-clear glass substrate. Vidrian Mini-LED technology is the next stage in pushing LCD LED TV picture performance to unrivaled levels of sharp contrast, brilliant luminance and highly stable long-life performance. When combined with TCL’s big-screen 8K LCD panels, this high-performance backlight technology will enable consumers to enjoy an immersive experience in all lighting conditions.

Powerful Performance

Unlike competing older-generation self-emissive TV display technologies, TCL TVs powered by Vidrian Mini-LED technology will deliver exceptional contrast and powerfully brilliant luminance for any TV viewing lifestyle. By infusing pure glass sheets that span 65 inches or larger with thousands of tiny light sources and all the circuitry that’s required to individually control the precise light level in each zone of the TV’s screen, the powerful TV performance will be in a league of its own.

World-Class Display

Taking advantage of TCL’s US$8 billion investment in a recently opened and state-of-the-art panel fabrication facility, all design and automated production of the LCD panel as well as the new glass light blades featuring Vidrian Mini-LED technology are controlled in-house by TCL. Compared with the existing LED LCD production process that uses traditional printed circuit board manufacturing techniques, TCL’s newly developed process that melds semi-conductor circuitry together with a crystal substrate will deliver greater efficiency, greater light precision and greater luminance output.

To learn more about TCL’s high-performance 8K HDR TVs powered by Vidrian Mini-LED technology, please visit booth #12930 in Central Hall at the 2020 CES from January 7 to 10.

About TCL

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981 in China, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home products.

