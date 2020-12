Covai Post Network

Kerala State BJP leader CP Radhakrishnan spoke to reporters in the Ashok Nagar area near Selvapuram in Coimbatore. Radhakrishnan said the ADMK was the leader of the National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu and there was no confusion in the alliance. He further said that it was the BJP national leadership that decided the ADMK leadership in the alliance and it was the ADMK that had to decide on the ADMK chief ministerial candidate.