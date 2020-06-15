  • Download mobile app
15 Jun 2020, Edition - 1798, Monday
Andhanar Munnetra Kazhagam in Covai petition in favour of reservation.

Covai Post Network

June 15, 2020

The Central government has passed a law on reservation for the economically backward members of the forward community who will be allocated 10 percent in education and employment. The State government has stopped the proceeding of the law and Andhanar Munnetra Kazhagam in Covai has petitioned the District Collector to put this law into action as it will benefit many.

