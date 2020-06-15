Covai Post Network

Andhanar Munnetra Kazhagam in Covai petition in favour of reservation.

The Central government has passed a law on reservation for the economically backward members of the forward community who will be allocated 10 percent in education and employment. The State government has stopped the proceeding of the law and Andhanar Munnetra Kazhagam in Covai has petitioned the District Collector to put this law into action as it will benefit many.

