BJP is ready to send majority of members to assembly

Former Army chief Colonel BP Pandian has said he is ready to send a majority of BJP members to the assembly in the coming elections. The inauguration ceremony of the new executives of the BJP’s military division’s metropolitan district was held at Saravanampatti in Coimbatore. Speaking to reporters, Colonel BP Pandian, former state chief of the Army, said that the BJP was the only party in the country to have appointed executives for the army and was ready to send a majority of BJP members to the assembly in the coming elections.