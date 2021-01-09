  • Download mobile app
09 Jan 2021, Edition - 2006, Saturday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Mumbai attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi sentenced to 15 years in jail by Pakistan court in terror financing case
  • Meeting between Centre and farmers’ reps end, next round of talks on Jan 15
  • Six states confirm #BirdFlu cases; Haryana to cull 1.6 lakh birds
Travel

TCP-News In Shorts

BJP is ready to send majority of members to assembly

Covai Post Network

January 9, 2021

Share

Former Army chief Colonel BP Pandian has said he is ready to send a majority of BJP members to the assembly in the coming elections. The inauguration ceremony of the new executives of the BJP’s military division’s metropolitan district was held at Saravanampatti in Coimbatore. Speaking to reporters, Colonel BP Pandian, former state chief of the Army, said that the BJP was the only party in the country to have appointed executives for the army and was ready to send a majority of BJP members to the assembly in the coming elections.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿