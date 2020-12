Covai Post Network

BJP TN Vice President Annamalai spoke to the public about the benefits of agricultural laws in Karumathampatti, Coimbatore district. He said that people are getting money looted from them and said that in case, people don’t vote for the BJP, Tamil Nadu would get mortgaged for the next five years in return for the pittance amount like Rs 2,000 they get. Annamalai said people should not trust parties like the Congress.