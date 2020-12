Covai Post Network

Dijo Varghese, a magician from Kuniyamuthur, Coimbatore, has been making a name for himself in magic for the past 25 years. He just received an award from the Indraprastha Educational Research Charitable Trust, IERCT, for performing magic in Pune for four and a half hours blindfolded. He stated that his ambition is to create a world record by doing magic with his eyes closed for eight consecutive hours.