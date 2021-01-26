  • Download mobile app
26 Jan 2021, Edition - 2023, Tuesday
TCP-News In Shorts

Consultative meeting on Youth Conference of Tamil Nadu Kurumba People’s Progressive Association held

Covai Post Network

January 26, 2021

A consultative meeting on the Youth Conference of the Tamil Nadu Kurumba People’s Progressive Association was held at Savuripalayam, Coimbatore. Following the appointment of RK Rajkumar as the Youth Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Kurumba People’s Progressive Association, consultative meetings are being held in various parts of the country, including Coimbatore, to expand youth branches. In this context, a consultative meeting was held in the Savuripalayam area of ​​Coimbatore regarding the permission to hold a youth conference at the state general body meeting of the Kurumba People’s Progressive Association to be held on February 7 in Trichy.

