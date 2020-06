Covai Post Network

Over twenty students participated in an art competition to spread awareness on corona at the Thondamuthur fire station in Coimbatore following social distancing norms. The competition took place across the state at various fire stations based on orders from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services.

#TheCovaiPost #Covai #Tamilnadu #Firedepartment #Firestation #Corona #Socialdistancing #Awareness #Art #Competition #Students