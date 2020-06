Covai Post Network

As schools have been shut due to corona and the children have been forced to take online classes. This has been causing problems for many, especially those who cannot afford a system and a WiFi facility. Dravida Tamilar Katchi members in Covai staged a demonstration against online classes for students from Class 1 to Class 8 in front of the District’s Southern Regional Office.

#TheCovaiPost #Covai #Schools #Onlineclasses #DravidaTamilarKatchi #Protest #Demonstration