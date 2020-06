Covai Post Network

While Selvapuram Police Station officials were on patrol duty at Ukkadam Bypass, they had intercepted five suspicious members. Three out of the five then whisked out a knife and threatened the police. A case was filed against the three and it was found after investigation that they have been booked under other cases as well.

#TheCovaiPost #Covai #Patrol #Police #Selvapuram #Ukkadam #Threat #Knifepoint #Arrested