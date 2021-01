Covai Post Network

The ‘Go Glam’ shopping exhibition for women and children has begun at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Coimbatore. The ‘Go Glam’ Shopping Festival kicked off at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Avinashi Road, Coimbatore. Social separate halls have been set up for cosmetics, hairstyles, facials and perfumes, especially for women. More than 100 halls have been set up.