Kongunadu Startup Pongal in Coimbatore

Start-up founders from Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur districts gathered at the Kongunadu ‘Start-up Pongal’ festival at the Cluster Studio premises in Peelamedu, Coimbatore for the first time. Following this, the entrepreneurs enthusiastically participated in the traditional sports of Tamil such as tug of war, uriyadi, pandi, nondi and kabaddi. Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Krishna, Coordinator, Start-up Tour, said, “Pongal is a festival that brings together start-up founders from the Kongu region to introduce themselves to each other and expand their contacts.” Finally, everyone was served traditional Tamil dishes including Pongal.