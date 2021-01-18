  • Download mobile app
18 Jan 2021, Edition - 2015, Monday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Delhi Police to decide on farmers’ entry into capital, SC says
  • Will incorporate ‘Karnataka-occupied areas’ in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray
  • Indian players have been tested to the cricketing and mental limits every turn, every minute: Gavaskar
Travel

TCP-News In Shorts

Kongunadu Startup Pongal in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 18, 2021

Share

Start-up founders from Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur districts gathered at the Kongunadu ‘Start-up Pongal’ festival at the Cluster Studio premises in Peelamedu, Coimbatore for the first time. Following this, the entrepreneurs enthusiastically participated in the traditional sports of Tamil such as tug of war, uriyadi, pandi, nondi and kabaddi. Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Krishna, Coordinator, Start-up Tour, said, “Pongal is a festival that brings together start-up founders from the Kongu region to introduce themselves to each other and expand their contacts.” Finally, everyone was served traditional Tamil dishes including Pongal.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿