Man quarrels with Panchayat members when asked to close his shop in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network
June 26, 2020
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all shops are to be closed by 5 pm. A tea stall owner in Kurudampalayam was operating his stall past 7 pm and when Panchayat members instructed him to close, he engaged in a physical duel with them.
