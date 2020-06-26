  • Download mobile app
26 Jun 2020, Edition - 1809, Friday
Man quarrels with Panchayat members when asked to close his shop in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

June 26, 2020

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all shops are to be closed by 5 pm. A tea stall owner in Kurudampalayam was operating his stall past 7 pm and when Panchayat members instructed him to close, he engaged in a physical duel with them.

