Students and professors of the Ramakrishna Women’s College of Arts and Sciences in Avarampalayam celebrated the Pongal festival. Students said it was a pleasure to meet fellow students and professors at the college after a long hiatus as only online classes were held due to the curfew. Professors said the Pongal festival was held with a small number of students following safety rules. It was attended by more than 50 students and professors.