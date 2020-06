Covai Post Network

Popular mobile showroom owner tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore

The owner of a Chennai Mobiles showroom in Gandhipuram and five employees of GRT jewellers who were brought from Chennai were tested positive for COVID-19. Contacts of these people are being tracked by Health Department officials to contain the spread.

