On behalf of the State Kongu Goundar Sangam in Coimbatore, a tribute was paid to P Subramanian, the owner of Shanthi Social Service who was recently conferred with the Padma Shri. Shanti Social Service is a popular name not only in Coimbatore but also in the whole of Tamil Nadu. A condolence meeting was held on behalf of the Sangam at Saibaba Colony, Coimbatore to pay homage to such a great person. The members paid floral tributes to the image of Subramanian.