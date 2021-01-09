  • Download mobile app
09 Jan 2021
Second edition of ‘Coimbatore Birds’ released at Coimbatore festival

Covai Post Network

January 9, 2021

As part of the Coimbatore Festival celebrations, the second edition of ‘Coimbatore Birds’ was unveiled at an event held at the PSG College of Technology. The second edition of Coimbatore Birds has recorded 409 species of birds in Coimbatore. This is more than the 92 creatures recorded in the first edition of the book, which was released during the January 2016 Coimbatore festival celebrations. The book also includes more than 40 bird watching hotspots with GPS coordinates in the district. This can be useful for beginners and experienced bird watchers. It is also expected to increase eco-tourism to the city.

