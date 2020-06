Covai Post Network

More than 100 students from Coimbatore had failed Class 10 board examination last year and were hoping to take up the re-examination which did not take place due to the covid situation. Some of the affected students have petitioned District Collector seeking an announcement from the State government on this.

