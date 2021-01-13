Will definitely contest upcoming elections, says Kamal Hassan

Covai Post Network

Kamal Hassan is currently campaigning in Coimbatore as part of the fifth phase of campaigning for Makkal Needhi Maiam. Speaking to reporters at a private hotel, he said that he has been noticing a lot of support for his party. He also said that he would definitely contest in the upcoming elections but said the same being Mylapore hasn’t been decided as yet. Kamal also welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to moot a committee to hold talks with farmers regarding the new farm laws which the farmers have been clearly unhappy about and want to be repealed. He also said that he is not giving away freebies but only whatever is needed for development. Kamal said justice had been delayed in the Pollachi sex assault scandal.