30 Sep 2019, Edition - 1539, Monday
‘Team India’ to Compete at BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2020 in New Zealand

by businesswireindia.com

September 30, 2019

Business Wire India

  • Mr. HK Naik from Bangalore, Mr. Shakeel Basha from Coimbatore and Mr. V Sathyananth from Tirupur selected as BMW Motorrad ‘Team India’.
  • More than 75 BMW GS motorcycle owners across India participated in Indian National Qualifier.

BMW Motorrad has announced the finalists for ‘Team India’ who will participate in the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2020. The finalists were chosen after a two-day thrilling GS adventure at the Indian National Qualifiers held in Goa. The trio, Mr. HK Naik from Bangalore, Mr. Shakeel Basha from Coimbatore and Mr. V Sathyananth from Tirupur will proudly represent India at an international level.
 
More than 75 BMW GS owners participated in the adrenaline gushing biennial edition of Indian National Qualifier. Individual riders battled out various intensive stages including hard-core adventure riding and teamwork challenges. Special tests included the display of riding capability, technique, navigation, fitness, mental alertness and mechanical skills.
 
Mr. Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “Friendly competition is good – it builds skills and a community of enthusiasts. We are delighted to introduce the second edition of GS Trophy qualifiers for our customers in India – 3 times bigger than last edition. Every meter was packed with pure enduro fun. GS riders battled out intensive stages and numerous challenges focusing mainly on team spirit besides demonstrating riding skills. It was a privilege to watch the riders endure, persevere and display their skills and camaraderie on the challenging exercises. We congratulate the three winners who will proudly represent India at the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy final to be held in New Zealand.”
 
The Indian National Qualifier is held every two years and typically replicates challenges of the International GS Trophy. It is a multi-day competition with riders scoring points and leading to a final where top scorers compete for the three-team positions. Source: Businesswire

