teamLab Planets, a “Museum Where You Walk through Water” in Tokyo, Is Transformed by Cherry Blossoms for a Limited Time This Spring. On View from March 1, 2020.

by businesswireindia.com

teamLab Planets TOKYO is a museum in Toyosu, Tokyo where you walk through water and can immerse yourself in massive artworks barefoot. In the first year since teamLab Planets TOKYO opened in July of 2018, there have been more than 1.25 million visitors from 106 countries and regions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005275/en/

teamLab, Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers, 2016-2018, Interactive Digital Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi ©teamLab (Photo: Business Wire)

At teamLab Planets TOKYO, two artworks in the museum will be transformed by cherry blossoms for a limited time from March 1 to April 30, 2020.

Also, with the opening of the Toyosu Fish Market and Edomae Jokamachi nearby, you can enjoy food made using fresh ingredients, collect Japanese Culture souvenirs, and enjoy local shopping.

Cherry Blossoms Transform Two Artworks

In the work Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers, flowers bloom and change with every passing minute, creating a universe of life that spreads across the space. For a limited time only, cherry blossoms fall in the art space.

In another artwork, Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and People – Infinity, visitors walk barefoot through real water, as koi swim across the infinite water's surface. When the koi collide with people, they bloom into cherry blossoms. The flowers that bloom change in real time according to the seasonal changes of the year.

Check the teamLab Planets website for more details: https://planets.teamlab.art/

teamLab Planets highlight video: https://youtu.be/cqiv_FV8iT4

Become Bodily Immersed in a Massive Art Space

teamLab Planets is a museum where you walk through water. It consists of 4 vast exhibition spaces with 7 distinct artworks. The artworks are based on art collective teamLab’s concept of “Body Immersive.”

By immersing the entire body with other people in these massive “Body Immersive” artworks, the boundary between the body and the artwork dissolves, the boundaries between the self, others, and the world become something continuous, and we explore a new relationship without boundaries between ourselves and the world.

Visitors enter the museum barefoot, and become completely immersed with other visitors in the vast artwork spaces.

Artworks Transformed by Cherry Blossoms

Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers

teamLab, 2016-2018, Interactive Digital Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi

Artwork: https://planets.teamlab.art/tokyo/ew/fitfuof/

Video: https://youtu.be/FzJ5svgIueQ

A seasonal year of flowers bloom and change with time, life spreads out into the universe.

Lie down or sit still in the space and eventually your body floats and you dissolve into the artwork world.

The artwork is rendered in real time by a computer. I is neither prerecorded nor on loop. Interaction between the viewer and the installation causes continuous change in the artwork.

Flowers grow, bud, bloom, and in time, the petals fall, and the flowers wither and die. The cycle of birth and death continues for perpetuity.

The universe at this moment in time can never be seen again.

Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and People – Infinity

teamLab, 2016-2018, Interactive Digital Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi

Artwork: https://planets.teamlab.art/tokyo/ew/koi_and_people/

Video: https://youtu.be/SsRNptTOniw

Koi swim on the surface of water that stretches out into infinity. People can walk into the water.

The movement of the koi is influenced by the presence of people in the water and also other koi. When the fish collide with people they turn into flowers and scatter. Throughout a year, the flowers that bloom will change along with the seasons.

The trajectory of the koi is determined by the presence of people and these trajectories trace lines on the surface of the water.

The work is rendered in real time by a computer program. It is neither prerecorded nor on loop. The interaction between the viewer and the installation causes continuous change in the artwork. Previous visual states can never be replicated, and will never reoccur.

Museum overview

teamLab Planets TOKYO

Address: teamLab Planets TOKYO, Toyosu 6-1-16, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Hours: Monday – Thursday 10:00 – 19:00

Friday 10:00 – 21:00

Saturday and the day before holidays 9:00 – 21:00

Sunday and Holidays 9:00 – 19:00

* Last entry 30 minutes before closing.

* Special hours Friday, March 20 – Saturday, April 4: 9:00 – 21:00

* Special hours Sunday, April 5: 9:00 – 19:00

Closed:

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Monday, April 6, 2020

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Wednesday, April 15,2020

Admission:

Adults (18 years and older) JPY 3,200

University students / Specialized students JPY 2,500

Junior high school students / High school students JPY 2,000

Children (Ages 4-12) JPY 800

Seniors (65 years and older) JPY 2,400

Disability discount JPY 1,600

teamLab Planets website: https://planets.teamlab.art/

teamLab Planets TOKYO Ticket Store: https://teamlabplanets.dmm.com

* Prices and opening hours are subject to change. Please check the official website before visiting.

Social Networking Sites:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teamlab.planets/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TL.Planets/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/teamLabPlanets

#teamLabPlanets

Jointly Managed Food Stand

Everything is in your hand

– Hours –

Monday – Thursday 10:00 – 18:00

Friday 10:00 – 20:00

Saturday and the day before holidays 10:00 – 20:00

Sunday and Holidays 10:00 – 18:00

– Closed –

Same as teamLab Planets

* Establishment may be closed in cases of extreme weather.

Check here for more information: https://planets.teamlab.art/tokyo/foodstand

PLANETS Co., Ltd.

The managing entity for facilities operations at teamLab Planets TOKYO and the associated restaurants.

Address: Tokyo Nihonbashi Tower 26F, 2-7-1 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Takumi Nomoto

teamLab

teamLab (f. 2001) is an international art collective, an interdisciplinary group of various specialists such as artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians and architects whose collaborative practice seeks to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, and the natural world.

teamLab aims to explore the relationship between the self and the world and new perceptions through art. In order to understand the world around them, people separate it into independent entities with perceived boundaries between them. teamLab seeks to transcend these boundaries in our perception of the world, of the relationship between the self and the world, and of the continuity of time. Everything exists in a long, fragile yet miraculous, borderless continuity of life.

teamLab has been the subject of numerous exhibitions at venues worldwide, including New York, London, Paris, Singapore, Silicon Valley, Beijing, Taipei, and Melbourne among others. The permanent museums teamLab Borderless opened in Odaiba, Tokyo in June 2018, and teamLab Borderless Shanghai in Huangpu District, Shanghai on November 5, 2019. The massive body immersive space teamLab Planets in Toyosu, Tokyo is on view until Fall 2020. The latest permanent museum teamLab SuperNature in Macao to launch in March, 2020.

teamLab’s works are in the permanent collection of the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Sydney; Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide; Asian Art Museum, San Francisco; Asia Society Museum, New York; Borusan Contemporary Art Collection, Istanbul; National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne; and Amos Rex, Helsinki.

teamLab is represented by Pace Gallery.

teamLab: https://www.teamlab.art/

Instagram: https://instagram.com/teamlab/

facebook: https://www.facebook.com/teamLab.inc

twitter: https://twitter.com/teamLab_net

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/teamLabART

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005275/en/

Source: Businesswire