Tech Mahindra and Government of Telangana Collaborate to Launch India’s First Blockchain District to Foster Growth of Indian Blockchain Ecosystem

The Telangana State Information Technology, Electronics and Communication department (ITE&C) has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the global digital transformation provider Tech Mahindra to Launch India’s first Blockchain District in the state of Telangana. The Blockchain District will be a Center of Excellence for Blockchain, an incubator for technology and process development with innovative infrastructure and facilities to foster growth of Indian blockchain start-ups and companies. Tech Mahindra as a founding member of the Blockchain district will provide platform and technology assistance to all the incubators in the the Blockchain District.





C P Gurnani, CEO & MD, Tech Mahindra (Left), IT Minister K T Rama Rao (Center) and Jayesh Ranjan (Right) Exchange MOU



Tech Mahindra will also empower accelerators to develop and solve market problems across its global customer ecosystem. Further, The Telengana ITE&C Department will provide regulatory and policy support to enable and promote Blockchain growth both in India and globally.



IT Minister, K T Rama Rao, said, "Telangana government is proud to pioneer the first of its kind Blockchain District in India. With support from Tech Mahindra, we envision to set a global benchmark in providing cutting-edge Blockchain technology solutions and platforms across industries. It is not just a proud moment for Telangana but India as a global leader in the Digital Era."



C P Gurnani, CEO & MD, Tech Mahindra, said, “The launch of the Blockchain District is a moment in history, a global talent hub which can unlock the value of blockchain technology in democratizing data and solving big scale world problems. It is also a huge step in reskilling and right skilling the workforce of the Future. Blockchain experts will be our crowning jewels as together we work towards making India the Blockchain capital of the world.”



The Blockchain District will provide an opportunity for the Blockchain ecosystem in India to collaborate and work towards building a Blockchain District in the State of Telangana and transforming India as the Blockchain capital of the world.



About Telangana State Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department (IT&C)

Telangana State Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department (IT&C)’s main objective is to promote the use of Information Technology (IT) and act as a promoter / facilitator in the field of Information Technology in the state and build an IT driven continuum of Government services. Telangana State Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Department’s (ITE&C Dept.) has launched the ICT policy and the vision of Telangana is to be the leader in key Emerging Technologies. To realize that vision the ITE&C Department has developed a roadmap on Emerging Technologies to assist the Government Departments and organizations in identifying specific technology solutions that will address specific challenges or pain points and strengthen service delivery or enhance user experience or improve operational efficiency. Eight technologies have been identified as Emerging Technologies such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality, Robotics, 3D Printing and Big Data along with several use cases where technology can be adopted.



About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise™. We are a USD 4.9 billion company with 1,13,550+ professionals across 90 countries, helping over 926 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra is amongst the Fab 50 companies in Asia (Forbes 2016 list).



We are part of the USD 21 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 200,000 people in over 100 countries. The Group operates in the key industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, information technology and vacation ownership.



