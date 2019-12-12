Tech Mahindra Bags INR 500 Crore Smart City Project from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation

Tech Mahindra Ltd. a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, announced today its largest smart city project worth INR 500 crore from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Asia’s richest municipal corporation. Through this project, Tech Mahindra will engage with more than 15 lakh citizens of PCMC by enabling technology-led transformation to convert it into a smart and sustainable city.

Sujit Baksi, Head APAC Business and President Corporate Affairs, Tech Mahindra & Puneet Gupta, Head-India Sales Tech Mahindra

The project will be executed in a period of 1 year implementation and the operations and maintenance for 5 years. It has been budgeted under the Prime Minister’s Smart Cities mission. As part of its largest Smart City project, Tech Mahindra will provide a robust, reliable and sustainable ICT (Information and Communication Tehcnology) infrastructure, comprising of smart, technological solutions including City Network, Smart Water, Smart Sewerage, Smart Traffic, Smart Parking, Smart Environment, CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) Surveillance, Integrated Control and Command Center, Data Center and Disaster Recovery center etc. Tech Mahindra would also help in enabling real-time data management, alerts, and information processing to support city’s administration.

Shri Shravan Hardikar, Municipal Commissioner, PCMC, said, “As part of our citizen and civil-welfare service mandate, we are committed to offer much improved services through ICT led transformation which will boost the overall infrastructure in the city and also help in establishing a digital ecosystem in the city for rendering seamless smart city experience. Through this engagement with Tech Mahindra consortium, we aim to fulfil our vision of transforming Pimpri Chinchwad with the use of cutting edge technologies.”

The win reiterates Tech Mahindra’s expertise towards driving smart city initiatives of the government through its fortified portfolio of smart city projects including Kanpur, Gandhinagar, Nashik and Jaipur.

Sujit Baksi, Head APAC Business and President Corporate Affairs, Tech Mahindra, said, “We, at Tech Mahindra, are bullish about growth opportunities emerging out of the India market, particularly the government sector initiatives. Our association with PCMC outlines Tech Mahindra’s TechMNxt strategy to leverage new generation technologies to deliver an enhanced experience to our customers. It extends our vision of supporting the government’s Smart Cities agenda to strengthen nation-building initiatives that will go a long way in building a robust 5 Trillion Dollar Indian economy.”

Located in Pune, Maharashtra, Pimpri Chinchwad is one of the best-developed industrial belt of the state accommodating many reputed industrial houses and business conglomerates of the country. The thriving industrial belt comprises of over 6,000 units in the large, medium and small sectors, mainly from the engineering and automobile industries. The city has been thus seeking new ways of maximizing business value and transforming into a Smart City by embedding smart devices, sensors, and actuators within physical space and infrastructure of the city.

As part of its TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies to cater to the customer’s evolving and dynamic needs. As a leading digital transformation company, Tech Mahindra continues to deliver tangible business value and experiences to solve real business problems.

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise™. We are a USD 4.9 billion company with 131,500+ professionals across 90 countries, helping 946 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra is the highest ranked Non-U.S. company in the Forbes Global Digital 100 list (2018) and in the Forbes Fab 50 companies in Asia (2018).

We are part of the USD 21 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 200,000 people in over 100 countries. The Group operates in the key industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, information technology and vacation ownership.