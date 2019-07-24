Tech Mahindra Focuses on Banking and Citizen Services to Fuel Digital Growth in Bangladesh

Covai Post Network

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services, announced today its focus on banking, transport and citizen services sectors to fuel digital business growth in Bangladesh. Tech Mahindra aims at addressing the growing business opportunities in the region, under the digital transformation charter of Bangladesh by leveraging innovative and next generation technologies.



R to L: State Minister for ICT (Information and Communication Technology) Division, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Sujit Baksi, President, Corporate Affairs & Business Head APAC, Tech Mahindra

In the banking space, Tech Mahindra is focusing on digitization of core banking processes, customer experience, customer relationship management and security. The aim is to drive digital transformation for large banks and move towards a cashless economy. Further, since Bangladesh is heavily dependent on water transportation, ports modernization and digitization is another area where next generation technologies can be leveraged to drive growth in the region.



Also, with an aim to strengthen citizen services by leveraging digital technologies, Tech Mahindra is focused on public service modernization in Bangladesh to drive ease of living for citizens. This would focus on making smart cities more citizen-friendly and sustainable.



Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh, Riva Ganguly, said, “India-Bangladesh ties continue to play an instrumental role in fostering economic growth of the two countries. We look forward to creating more value for both the economies and supporting Bangladesh through its digitsation journey.”



State Minister for ICT (Information and Communication Technology) Division, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, said, “The Information and Communication Technology sector is a key priority sector for the government, and we are investing heavily in training the local talent to fuel the digitization process. Our endeavor is to make citizen service easier and generate job employment in the coming days. I am happy that a global technology leader like Tech Mahindra is supporting and participating in realizing the digital Bangladesh vision.”



Sujit Baksi, President, Corporate Affairs & Business Head APAC, Tech Mahindra, said, “Bangladesh is amongst the most prominent emerging markets in the Asian region, and we are seeing a healthy traction amongst leading enterprises to leverage digital technologies for sustainable development and growth. Tech Mahindra looks forward to leverage its global expertise in digital transformation, and nurture the local talent in next gen technologies to make the 'Digital Bangladesh' vision a reality.”



Tech Mahindra currently offers a diverse range of professional services globally to clients in the Telecom and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) space. As part of its expansion strategy, Tech Mahindra aims to focus on digital transformation projects in both government as well as private sector across various industries.



As part of TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra aims to leverage its global expertise in the use of cutting-edge digital technologies such as Blockchain, 5G – Telecom of the Future, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Automation, Robotics, and Internet of Things to develop solutions that cater to the rapid evolving needs of the citizens in Bangladesh.



Source: Newsvior