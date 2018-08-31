Techno Ceiling Products Launches Acoustic Panels using PET Bottle Waste, Manufactured in India for the First Time

by businesswireindia.com

Import substitute Green TECHNO Acoustic ® panels

TECHNO Acoustic® panels Manufactured from PET waste bottles

"With the open office systems where a lot of persons are working and talking at the same time in a large space. TECHNO Acoustic® panels would give the required solution for reducing the noise/clutter and reduce the sound decibel to comfortable levels.

TECHNO Acoustic® panels does the job of sound absorption and reduces the reverberation time in auditoriums and home theatres improving the quality of sound and speech.

While the world is talking about plastic waste and its disposal, TECHNO Ceiling Products has brought forward a unique import substitute product made from this very waste material to form a unique green product manufactured by using post-consumer PET bottles waste, and polyester fabric waste materials & convert them to acoustic insulation panels having very high acoustic performance parameters. The import substitute product is being manufactured for the first time in India.Mr. Naren Kothari Director, of TECHNO Acoustic, informed, “At present most of the acoustic panels are being imported and sold in India. Now TECHNO Acousticpanels would be providing a range of products depending upon the applications and end results desired. TECHNO Acoustic® panels are tested in NABL approved laboratories and reverberation chambers at ARAI for their acoustic performance. Our range of TECHNO Acoustic® panels decorative products can help improve sound management in almost every environment.”TECHNO Acousticpanels are made by compressing very thin layers (more than 60 layers) of carded polyester fibre sheets and after a series of multi punching from both the sides, the final board that we get through this exclusive line of production is TECHNO acoustic board having an excellent finish and its specific properties supplement acoustic sound absorption and heat insulation.It is the finish that is used to create a multitude of designs with TECHNO Acousticpanels available in a range of vibrant and sober colours. These panels are manufactured in the same dimension 1.22m×2.44m (4×8 size) with a thickness of 10 mm.TECHNO Acousticpanels can be cut with a simple knife and also edge chamfered by simple woodworking tools. It is extremely simple for installation and can be directly stuck on walls or framings. Being a prefinished material with options of colours it does not require any additional cloth or covering/finishing. These acoustic panels can be widely used in different ways as wall claddings and false ceilings, partitions etc, to achieve the best acoustic properties. This can also be used as a pin-up board."TECHNO Acoustic® panels are completely eco-friendly product, and cuts off the echo in any closed environment like: Auditoriums and theatres, Open office systems, Conference rooms, Classrooms and common rooms in schools and colleges, Restaurants and cafeterias, Kindergartens and children play areas, Recording studios, Home theatres, Entrance lobbies and large foyers, Airports & large enclosed public places," added Mr. Kothari.A well-balanced sound environment benefits us in many ways. Makes social spaces more pleasant and less hostile. To get the best possible conditions for working, learning, relaxing and healing, good room acoustics is the most important thing to create," added Mr. Kothari.TECHNO Acousticpanels are a designers dream product besides its acoustic performance it can be cut and formed into various products like baffles, floats, wall panel designs, wall hangings etc. As per the designers' imagination.Mr. Kothari added that the other Highlights of TECHNO Acousticpanels are they are Lightweight, Stable Surface, Smooth application even on bent areas, and easily cut using common knives. They are available in Diverse colours (13colors) and approved by the Fire Equipment Inspection Corporation for flame retardant property. They are also Safe from damage caused by insects or mole and can be used as pinboards as well. They are Easy to clean.Source: Businesswire