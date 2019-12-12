Technology that will change the vision of the Tractor Industry

Business Wire India
India is a crucial agrarian economy which employs
around 50% of its workforce, but unfortunately, it is one of the most
neglected sectors. A lot has been promised
and said, but nothing substantial has reflected in the ground situation. Farmers
are still struggling and the agriculture sector is crippling with multiple
issues. Some
of these issues are low farm yield, small
scale mechanisation,
increasing fertiliser costs, rising fuel prices, and high cost of the latest technologies to name
a few.
With
a solid commitment
to providing solutions, Proxecto Engineering Services decided to venture into the farming
territory with
its flagship product- Hybrid
Agri Vehicle (HAV), launching in the year 2020 to help farmers
in India. This next-generation hybrid vehicle is ready to change the lives of farmers with
its pathbreaking innovation.
With
cutting edge features and innovative hybrid technology, Proxecto team showcased its Hybrid Agri Vehicle (HAV) in the prestigious AgriTechnica 2019, in Hanover, Germany. Which
is the world’s
leading trade fair in agricultural machinery
and equipment. HAV
received a tremendous
response from the bests in the industry. From an enthusiastic congregation of 2830 exhibitors to a massive
crowd of 4.5 lakh visitors, comprising
around 1.3 lakh visitors from all over the world. HAV generated huge interest from all corners and promising business collaboration requests from representatives of countries like Spain, Ukraine, Greece, Canada, Argentina, Lithuania and Belgium.
HAV indeed became
the talking point of the event. AgriTechnica 2019 gave the perfect start to our Hybrid Agri Vehicles with global recognition and coverage in digital and TV media.
Feedback from Global Media, Farmers & Industrialists –
“WOW”, “Interesting”, “Superior Technology” was the feedback we got on Day 1
Banter on Twitter for the most innovative, realistically practical machine at the show?
Farmer’s Weekly Magazine (UK)
Más Producción TV Coverage
With
such positive feedback and responses, HAV
team is now ready to roll out the most
awaited hybrid electric tractor in the year 2020.
Talking about his dream project and electric technology in tractors, Ankit Tyagi, MD & Founder of HAV,
said:
“A tractor is the axis of farmer’s entire life. It is not just used for farming but also used for transportation and several other family needs. The safety and ease of operation were our top priorities when we thought of making this vehicle. The electronic controls, automation, smart manoeuvrability and minimum manual intervention make HAV the perfect tractor the Indian farmers deserve. Our hybrid agri vehicles will be available almost at the same cost of a traditional tractor to bring the much-needed innovation in Agri life.”
In addition, these future-ready electric tractors are made
in India under our pioneering hybrid technology which
is inspired by the “Make
in India” initiative and consists of Indian expertise and production in its heart and we
are proud of that.
HAV
is a self-sustaining futuristic tractor
equipped with
state-of-the-art features and frugal technology. This self-energising hybrid tractor is an absolute game-changer with no transmission system, no clutch, no battery packs,
no gearbox, pellucid design and it also generates self electricity for its operation. The revolutionary electric vehicle has a Yanmar
engine, that offers independent torque control and power, all-wheel
independent steering, all-wheel independent suspension, 2.5m turning radius and much more.
Even though the hybrid tractor is currently available in S1 (Diesel hybrid) and S2 (CNG
hybrid), it comes with
the customisation
ability to be transformed
into a future-ready electric tractor based on the farmer’s requirements.
The fact is that our country lacks adequate infrastructure for electric vehicles, which brought forward
the need for self-energising hybrid agri vehicles instead of complete
electric tractors.
Our innovative Hybrid Agri Vehicle consists of 4 Wheel-mounted electric motors, an alternator, capable of transferring electricity directly to wheel motors through ECU (Electric Control Unit) but without any involvement of costly battery packs. That avoids any unnecessary mechanical loss and fuel consumption is also reduced to a great extent. While its S1 (Diesel hybrid) can save up to 26 to 30% fuel, the second variant S2 (CNG hybrid) can reduce the fuel consumption by up to 50%, hence making it the most cost-effective farm vehicle.
In pursuit of a better Agri life for farmers,
this advanced self-energising tractor is way
better than traditional tractors. It comes with
all basic features of a 50 Horsepower normal
tractor, offers smart
electric controllers, interactive touch panel and electric PTO. It also provides an electric power supply unit of up to 40 KVA, which can light up to 10 houses, maintenance-free performance for 5-8 years
, safety features and more.
To know more
about the vision, thoughts and features regarding HAV,
do check out the video coverage of the tech wizard
This New
Year 2020 is going to be a promising
one for the entire farming community, which
is currently reeling under numerous problems.
Although HAV
is presently in the testing phase, it will
be available to the Indian market
in April 2020. Take the clarion call now and be a part of our HAV life for a better tomorrow.
To know more
and share your feedback and comments
at [email protected]
or Whatsapp
us at 9811461122.
More glimpse of the event can be seen on HAV YouTube Channel
