Techwave Opens Next Generation Fusion Engineering Services CoEs in Victoria/Australia and Hyderabad/India

by businesswireindia.com

lobal leading IT services provider of ERP, Cloud, Analytics, Digital, IoT, and Engineering services,

Consulting today announced its ambitious expansion plans.

“The Regional Engineering Center of Excellence (E-CoE) in Victoria/Australia is opened in collaboration with

in Australia

”

Raj Gammadapu added.

According to him, the CoE will execute multi-million-dollar contracts over multiple years and provide fixed

services with increased operational efficiency and reduced costs.

The CoEs will support infrastructure companies on the advanced wireless technologies. Techwave also recently developed “Agile Survey” application for field activities and simplified the design process with many in-house automation tools, Raj Gammadapu added.

Speaking about the collaboration, Raj Gummadapu, explains: "I am very excited to start a new collaboration with leading infrastructure firms in Australia. The partnerships are more than just contracts. It is the start of a strong long-term partnership based on a shared vision of digital transformation for both companies.

Commenting on the development, Techwave ANZ Head, Srinivas Penmetsa, said, “This integrated CoE facilitates and supports EPCs on

of wireline (copper, HFC and FTTx technologies) and wireless (small cell, 4G LTE, 5G and In-building Solutions (IBS)) in Telecom space.”

Hyderabad headquartered gTechwave“We have simultaneously opened Techwave’s Next Generation Fusion Engineering Services CoEs in Victoria/Australia as well as Hyderabad in India,” informs Raj Gummadapu, CEO of Techwave.two leading Telecom EPCsline, wireless, cloud & infrastructure managementserviceability testing, solution designTechwave has its Global Delivery Center at Phoenix Avance Business Park in Madhapur, Hyderabad. This center supports Techwave’s clients from across the globe. The mid-tier IT services company also has offices across the globe.Source: Businesswire