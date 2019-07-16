TECNO PHANTOM 9 Debuts on Flipkart at INR 14999

by businesswireindia.com

The Flagship smartphone will be up for grabs starting 17th July at 12:00 noon

Equipped with an In-display fingerprint sensor, Amoled screen, 6GB RAM & 32MP selfie camera is a game changer offering under sub 15k smartphone category

Key highlights of TECNO PHANTOM 9

Key highlights The sale starts on July 17 th at 12 noon

at 12 noon No cost EMI’s from Rs. 419/month

Extra 10% discount on SBI cards

PHANTOM 9 becomes the first smartphone under 15k segment to offer in-display fingerprint sensor. It incorporates photosensitive fingerprint technology and uses lens under the screen for faster and safer screen unlocking.

uses the second generation of camera technology

which ensures high-definition resolution. The Hair Crack Dual Flashlight

sually appealing inspired by Aurora styling. The 3D back cover outlines the interplay of nano-halographic l ines of light and rain jazzing up the auroras with a mystifying S-pattern. The device is distinctly slender with 7.75mm and ultra-light at just 164g weight. The optimized body arc curvature at 40 degrees , fluidic design at corners and smooth edges make the device easy to hold in the hand.

More Storage Capability

: Powered by a 2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio P35 processor, based on 12nm technology coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 12nm technology help is making the smartphone faster and power efficient. The phone also comes with a further expandable memory by up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Decent Battery Life:

The TECNO PHANTOM 9 is packed with a 3500mAh battery to ensure your handset does not quite run out of charge during multi-tasking.