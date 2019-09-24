TEDxBangalore 2019 Celebrates Speakers who Believe in going Beyond Resilience

TEDxBangalore has announced the sixth edition of its annual flagship event TEDxBangalore 2019 with the theme Beyond Resilience. TEDxBangalore’s key partner for this year’s edition is Swiss Re, a leading provider of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer. The event is scheduled for 20 October 2019 at The Ritz-Carlton, Bengaluru. The event will be a celebration of global speakers who have surpassed extraordinary limits and created value for society.

India is going through a dynamic phase where our greatest opportunities and challenges are both immediately out of reach and yet fast approaching. We need sustainable solutions to tackle the growing complexities of our surroundings. Resilience is essential when the greatest risks become emergent. This year’s event aims to throw the spotlight on those who are working on our behalf to solve our toughest challenges through their resilient solutions and laying the foundation for a better India.

With close to 20 speakers lined up for the event, the list includes the likes of Prateek Shukla, Co-founder & CEO – The Masai School, Vrishab Krishna, Founder – Kanna, Dr. Rahul Panicker, Chief Innovation Officer, Wadhwani AI, and other elite speakers. Through this diverse speaker list, the event aims to share ideas from all walks of life enabling conversations around path-breaking ideas across various knowledge fields.

Talking about the event, Sartaj Anand – Curator of TEDxBangalore, said, “TEDxBangalore believes in empowering people and communities, and bringing them closer through the power of ideas. Life is a long-term game of risks and rewards and if we want to increase our collective probability of winning at it, we must employ newer systems, technologies and most importantly, ideologies. This year’s edition has been curated to deliver authentic thought leadership and inspire our audience of influencers so they can help facilitate and grow the resilient ideas of our speakers. I am really looking forward to meeting our community of doers and dreamers who are equally passionate about creating a better planet for humankind.”

TEDxBangalore 2019 conference is scheduled on 20th October 2019.

For additional information and tickets, please visit www.tedxbangalore.com.

About TEDxBangalore

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TED has created a program called TEDx. TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. Our event is called TEDxBangalore, where x = independently organized TED event. Over the past 6 years, TEDxBangalore has organized nearly 40 events and featured hundreds of amazing humans in pursuit to serve the community in Bangalore and India. We believe that, nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come. www.tedxbangalore.com.

About Swiss Re

As a leading reinsurer, Swiss Re applies fresh perspectives, knowledge and capital to anticipate and manage risk – from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber-crime – and create smarter solutions for clients to help the world rebuild, renew and move forward. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally. www.swissre.com.

About TEDx, x = independently organized event

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, including our annual gathering in Vancouver, as well as TEDWomen, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of the talks from TED2019 will also be published to TED's podcast TED Talks Daily, available on Apple Podcasts and all other podcast platforms.

TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily;TEDx, which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; the Audacious Project, which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TEDSummit, which gathers the most engaged members of the global TED community for brainstorms, discussions, performances, workshops and an eclectic program of mainstage talks; and the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED also has a library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Chris Anderson, Sincerely, X, and one of Apple Podcasts’ most downloaded new shows of 2018, WorkLife with Adam Grant .

Follow TED on Twitter at twitter.com/TEDTalks, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TED, on Instagram at instagram.com/ted and on Snapchat at tedtalkshq.