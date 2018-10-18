Telefónica Deutschland Selects Mavenir vIMS for Deployment on ‘UNICA’

by businesswireindia.com

Mavenir, the leader in accelerating and redefining mobile network economics transformation for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), announced that Telefónica Deutschland (FWB: O2D) is deploying Mavenir’s virtualized IMS solution (vIMS) for VoLTE and VoWiFi in their nationwide UNICA Data Centers Infrastructure, which is based on the Telefónica Group blueprint for Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) architecture.

The solution will support mobile and fixed services for more than 45 million customer connections. The NFV environment is based on OpenStack® and will include automation, life cycle management and integration with Management and Orchestration (MANO) capabilities from the Telefónica UNICA platform. The Mavenir advanced vIMS solution will enable automation from day one and will support existing voice digital services as well as the launch of new services.

As a software-based company leading the Telco NFV industry, Mavenir is a perfect match with Telefónica UNICA NFV strategy, where the company can offer very flexible and optimized solutions to Telefónica, reducing the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and opening countless possibilities of new services. Mavenir vIMS will allow Telefónica Deutschland to offer new propositions for all customer segments, moving the Telco services to the new era of IP convergence and Virtualisation.

“Telefónica’s UNICA NFV initiative will leverage the benefits of cloud-native software applications and enhanced automation to evolve towards future Next Generation architecture,” said Cayetano Carbajo, Chief Technology Officer at Telefónica Deutschland. “It is an important step in our transformation of the core infrastructure, and we are looking forward to going through this journey with Mavenir, a partner chosen for their advanced technology and innovation in NFV.”

“Mavenir is totally committed to providing excellent performances and operations based on the company's extensive and unique experience in IMS solutions,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. “We will continue to provide greater flexibility, greater efficiencies, and more agility in terms of innovation as a full end-to-end 4G LTE and 5G, IoT network provider.”

About Telefónica Deutschland:

Telefónica Deutschland offers telecommunications services for private and business customers, as well as innovative digital products and services in the fields of the Internet of Things and data analytics. With a total of 49.4 million customer connections (as of 30 June 2018), the company is one of the leading integrated telecommunications providers in Germany. In the mobile segment alone, Telefónica Deutschland is responsible for more than 45.2 million connections – no other domestic network operator connects more people. By 2022, the company aims to become the “Mobile Customer & Digital Champion”, meaning the preferred partner for customers in the German mobile service market that allows them mobile freedom in the digital world. Through its core brand O 2 and various secondary and partner brands, the company sells postpaid and prepaid mobile telecommunications products including innovative mobile data services. The basis for this is a mobile service network based on a high-performance GSM, UMTS and LTE infrastructure. Telefónica Deutschland also provides telephony and high-speed internet products, such as VDSL, in the fixed network field. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (TecDAX) since 2012. In the 2017 financial year, the company generated revenue of EUR 7.3 billion with almost 9,300 employees. The company is majority owned by the Spanish telecommunications group Telefónica S.A., headquartered in Madrid. With a presence in 21 countries and a customer base of almost 350 million connections, the group is one of the world’s biggest telecommunications providers.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is purpose-built to redefine mobile network economics for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). Our innovative solutions pave the way to 5G with 100% software-based, end-to-end, Cloud Native network solutions. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC and Cloud RAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 130 countries, serving over 50% of the world’s subscribers.

We embrace disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction,revenue generation and revenue protection. Learn more at mavenir.com.

