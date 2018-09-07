Tencent Games Announces India’s Biggest eSports Tournament – PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship 2018

by newsvoir.com

Tencent Games, the world’s largest game company, announced the launch of India’s biggest eSports Championship, ‘PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship 2018’ today. Tencent Games will partner together with OPPO India and run the mega eSports tournament for a month from 26th September 2018 to 21st October 2018, culminating in the grand finals to be held in Bangalore.

Tencent Games – PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship 2018

The PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship 2018 in India will feature more than 1000 colleges from 30+ cities across the country in the mega tournament. With a prize pool of INR 50 Lakhs sponsored by OPPO India, the championship will be streamed across social media platforms to enable eSports enthusiasts across the country to view and follow the championship. Squads of 4 from any campus in India can participate and compete. Four knockout rounds including the semi-finals will shortlist the final 20 teams to compete for the ultimate trophy at the grand finals. Registrations will be open via the official website www.pubgmobile.in from 7th September 2018 till 23rd September 2018.

PUBG Mobile: Campus Championship

According to Aneesh Aravind, General Manager, Tencent Games India, “The PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship 2018 reflects Tencent’s and PUBG Corp’s big step towards developing a robust eSports ecosystem in India. This is the first time we are organizing an eSports championship here and we are extremely excited to bring it to as many campuses of India as possible. We are glad that PUBG MOBILE has received an overwhelming response in India and we look forward to working with our fans and partners to make this a grand spectacle. This championship marks the beginning of many steps we will engage in making PUBG MOBILE, the game of choice in India.”

The Tournament will have following special awards for the matches at the Grand Finals

MVP – Overall Best Player with maximum number of MVP awards

The Executioner – Awarded for maximum kills overall

The Medic – Awarded for highest number of revives

The Redeemer – Awarded to the player with highest amount of health restored

The Rampage Freak – Awarded for maximum kills in one lobby

The Lone ranger – Awarded for Maximum Time Survived in game

PUBG MOBILE has become one of the most played games in India. After only a few months in the market, PUBG MOBILE had a tie-up with the iconic movie franchise, Mission Impossible 6: Fallout to deliver all-new in-game content inspired by the film. PUBG MOBILE has already crossed 100 Million downloads globally and launched Season 3 of the Royale Pass earlier this month, which skyrocketed the game to No. 1 position in Top Grossing category among all Apps of Google Play.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is developed by Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. and based on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the original PC and Xbox one gaming phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to do battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

About Tencent Games

Tencent Holdings Limited (SEHK 700) is a leading provider of Internet value added services, also the key shareholder of Riot, Supercell and Miniclip. Tencent Games, part of Tencent Holdings Limited, is a leading world-class online game developer and operator. Tencent Games is dedicated to creating a reliable, fun, and professional interactive entertainment experience for users through the creation of quality multi-segment online game products.

