Terns Pharmaceuticals to Present Data from an Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of TERN-201, a SSAO Inhibitor in Development for NASH

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a global biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and cancer, today announced it will present data at the Asian Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver (APASL), taking place in Bali, Indonesia, March 4-8, 2020. The company will give an oral presentation reviewing Phase 1 data on TERN-201, its semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase (SSAO) inhibitor in development for NASH.

Presentation details:

Oral presentation title: Single doses of TERN-201, a novel selective semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase (SSAO) inhibitor, are safe, well-tolerated, and result in reduced plasma SSAO activity in healthy participants

Date: March 7, 2020

Time: 1-3 p.m. Central Indonesian Time

Speaker: Dr. Erin Quirk, Terns Pharmaceuticals



“NASH and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) are growing global health burdens, particularly for Asian populations, where the prevalence of fatty liver disease is increasing,” commented Erin Quirk, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Terns. “We are excited about the potential TERN-201 may offer as a new treatment option for patients who are living with NASH and currently have no approved treatment options.

About Semicarbazide-Sensitive Amine Oxidase (SSAO) Inhibition and TERN-201

SSAO, also known as VAP-1 (Vascular Adhesion Protein-1), is a dual-function amine oxidase which increases oxidative stress through the generation of H2O2 and promotes recruitment of pro-inflammatory cells to the liver, which results in increased inflammation and hepatic fibrosis. The level of surface SSAO is upregulated in the vasculature of inflamed tissues, and soluble SSAO levels are elevated in patients with NASH. Inhibition of SSAO is believed to have therapeutic benefit for the treatment of NAFLD, NASH, and other chronic fibrotic liver diseases. TERN-201 is a potent SSAO inhibitor that could provide a new treatment mechanism for NASH by reducing oxidative stress and recruitment of pro-inflammatory cells to the liver. TERN-201 is highly specific for SSAO, with a preferential in vitro selectivity index to SSAO over off-target monoamine oxidases (MAO) of >7,000-fold. Certain MAOs could be associated with potential drug-drug interactions in the NASH patient population.

About NASH

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is caused by the accumulation of excess fat in the liver. NASH is associated with chronic liver inflammation and liver cell injury, and it can lead to fibrosis, cirrhosis, and eventually liver cancer or liver failure. Global rates of NAFLD and NASH are increasing rapidly, in tandem with rising rates of obesity. There is currently no approved medication for the treatment of NASH.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that is focused on the discovery and development of medicines for chronic liver disease and cancer. Based in China and the United States, the company is advancing a pipeline of drug candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and cancer, across multiple modalities. Terns leverages world class expertise in disease biology, medicinal chemistry, and clinical development in order to bring promising new therapies to patients in China and other global markets.

For more information, visit www.ternspharma.com and www.ternspharma.com.cn

