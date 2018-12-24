Terre des Hommes and Responsible Mica Initiative Receive UN Recognition for Best Practice Multi-Stakeholder Program

Working in collaboration, Terre des Hommes (TDH) and the Responsible Mica Initiative (RMI) were judged at the 2018 United Nations Forum on Business and Human Rights to have developed the most innovative and inspiring solutions to take the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGP) from paper to practice. As winner, TDH – presenting our multi-stakeholder approach – has now been invited to present this approach to eliminate child labor in mica mining in India at the UN Regional Forum on Business and Human Rights in 2019 in Bangkok. The UN Forum in Geneva is the world's largest annual gathering on business and human rights, with more than 2,000 participants from government, business, community groups and civil society, UN bodies, national human rights institutions, trade unions, academia and the media.

“We’re thrilled to receive this recognition at the UN Forum,” said Carel Kok, CEO Terres des Hommes. “Our efforts to address child labor in India reflect our global commitment to change the lives of the children by raising the visibility of child’s rights and bring together all the actors that play an important part of the solution.”

The common approach taken by Terre des Hommes and RMI to promote human rights and eliminate child labor in Indian mica mining encompasses a comprehensive program that involves multiple partners drawn from government, civil society and local communities as well as business actors. The program also recognizes that the creation of a sustainable mining sector and eradication of children rights violations in supply chains can only be achieved by simultaneously addressing all factors – economic, social – and by ensuring the commitment of all actors to contribute to and adopt the solutions. The Terre des Hommes and RMI programs will provide additional means of livelihood, quality education and health care in 100 villages throughout the mica mining region in the states of Bihar and Jharkhand. The integrated approach also includes the creation of responsible workplace standards covering environmental, health and safety obligations that will be implemented by owners of mica mines and processors and efforts to enable a legal framework to regulate the sector.

“It’s an honor for the Responsible Mica Initiative to receive this esteemed recognition by the UN Forum,” explained Fanny Fremont, Executive Director, Responsible Mica Initiative. “It’s a testament to the commitment of all of our members and program partners who have joined forces to create a responsible and sustainable mica sector.”

Terre des Hommes is a founding partner of the Responsible Mica Initiative. The organizations conduct their programs in parallel, each focusing on different villages to maximize their impact, while leveraging the diverse stakeholder relationships they have developed that are critical to the success of their programs.

About Terre des Hommes

Terre des Hommes Netherlands prevents child exploitation, removes children from exploitative situations and ensures these children can develop themselves in a safe environment. Terre des Hommes Netherlands works in about 18 countries in Asia, East-Africa, Middle East and the Netherlands and is part of the Terre des Hommes International Federation.

About the Responsible Mica Initiative

The Responsible Mica Initiative is a non-governmental organization created to build a sustainable mica supply chain in India by promoting responsible sourcing practices and eradicating child labor and unacceptable working condition. RMI members are drawn from industries associated with the mica supply chain in partnership with local stakeholders. The Responsible Mica Initiative is an association, established in accordance with the French Law of 1901 concerning non-profit organization, with its head office located in 57 avenue Pierre Sémard – 06130 Grasse FRANCE.

The Responsible Mica Initiative members include: Alpha International, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF, Burt's Bees, Chanel, Clarins, Coloray, Cosnova, Coty, CQV, Geotech, Groupe Rocher, Guangdong Volor Pearl Pigment, Hi-tech Information & Marketing, H&M, Intercos, IPPIC, Kobo Products, Kuncai, L'Oréal, LVMH, Merck, Miyoshi Kasei, Modi Mica Enterprises, NRSC, Nihon Koken Kogyo, Oriflame, Oxen Chemicals, Philips, PPG, SanDream Impacts, Schwan-Stabilo Cosmetics, Sensient, Sephora Collection, Shiseido, Shree Aar Exports, Sudarshan, Sun Chemical, Terre des Hommes Nederland, The Body Shop, The Estée Lauder Companies, The Jai Mica Supply Company, Xinxin Pearlescent Material Technology, Yamaguchi Mica, Zhejiang Ruicheng Effect Pigment.