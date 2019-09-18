Thales Expands Advanced Access Management Capabilities for Authentication Customers to Take on Evolving Threat Landscape

by businesswireindia.com

Thales SafeNet Authentication Service (SAS) customers now benefit from an integrated access management and authentication service to secure access to cloud applications.

With adaptive authentication and access management controls, customers can secure all access points and gain insights into cloud and app access events.



From today, new adaptive authentication, single sign on and application visibility capabilities are available for Thales’ SafeNet Authentication Service customers with an automatic migration to SafeNet Trusted Access. With the enhanced access management capabilities of SafeNet Trusted Access, organizations have better control and visibility over their cloud estate with greater security, ease of use, and automated security capabilities to reduce the threats of identity-based attacks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005393/en/

(Photo: Thales)

According to the 2019 Thales Access Management Index, the majority (97%) of IT leaders believe that cloud access management is necessary to continue their cloud adoption, and almost all (94%) have changed their security policies around access management due to a rise in security breaches in the last 12 months. With adaptive authentication and flexible access management controls, CISOs and risk officers can secure all access points and gain ongoing insights into cloud and application access events. This enables their organizations to ensure trusted access, safe adoption of initiatives like BYOD adoption, comply with regulations and expand their use of secure cloud services.

SafeNet Trusted Access is a cloud-based access management solution that combines the convenience of single sign-on with granular access security, allowing organizations to simplify and protect access to web and cloud-based applications. Each time a user logs in to a cloud application, SafeNet Trusted Access validates the user’s identity, assesses which access policy should be applied, and then applies the appropriate level of authentication with Smart Single Sign-On. With better control and visibility into their cloud ecosystem, SafeNet Trusted Access helps organizations prevent data breaches, migrate to the cloud securely and simplify regulatory compliance.

“With its powerful adaptive authentication and single sign-on capabilities, SafeNet Trusted Access enable us to provide access to all of our cloud and web apps, complete with integrated cloud single-sign-on and multi-factor authentication capabilities. This removes the need for any extra administration like re-deployment or re-enrolment, and enables the easy implementation of a secure, conditional access and step-up authentication with a single integrated access management,” said Coralie Fontaine, technical leader for IT infrastructure and security at SCOTT Sports.

“Digital transformation is taking hold across organizations in every sector, but as more turn towards the cloud it is important to remember that not all cloud-based applications will have the same access protocols needed to secure these environments. As such, we have enabled SafeNet Trusted Access customers with cloud-based authentication, to build and run their business activities in a multi-cloud world while providing the out-of-the-box security, scalability and reliability to meet the evolving threat landscape,” said Francois Lasnier, Vice President for Access Management solutions at Thales.

About Thales Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global technology leader shaping the world of tomorrow today. The Group provides solutions, services and products to customers in the aeronautics, space, transport, digital identity and security, and defence markets. With 80,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2018 (on a pro forma basis including Gemalto). Thales is investing in particular in digital innovations — connectivity, Big Data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity — technologies that support businesses, organisations and governments in their decisive moments.

PLEASE VISIT

Thales Group

Digital Security

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005393/en/

Source: Businesswire