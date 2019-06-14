Thales to Be Included in CAC40 Index

June 14, 2019
The increase in EBIT margin between 2013 and 2018 reflects the Group's constant efforts to improve operational performance. The Group is pursuing its transformation through the Ambition 10 strategic plan and related performance initiatives.
This improved profitability is also a reflection of the outstanding engagement of the employees of a global technology leader with innovation and R&D written into its genetic code: including Gemalto, R&D investments now exceed €3 bn, of which €1 bn is self-funded.
About Thales
The people who make the world go round – they rely on Thales. Our customers come to us with big ambitions: to make life better, to keep us safer. Combining a unique diversity of expertise, talents and cultures, our architects design and deliver extraordinary high technology solutions. Solutions that make tomorrow possible, today. From the bottom of the oceans to the depths of space and cyberspace, we help our customers think smarter and act faster, mastering ever greater complexity at every decisive moment along the way. With 80,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales reported sales of €19 billion in 2018, on a pro forma basis including Gemalto.
1 Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, covering Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK. To know more about Euronext: https://www.euronext.com
