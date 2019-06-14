Thales to Be Included in CAC40 Index

by businesswireindia.com

Index Steering Committee, which meets four times a year to validate the list of 40 stocks making up the CAC40, has decided today to include Thales in the benchmark French stock market index.Thales will be included in the CAC40 from June 21st 2019 after market closing.

The inclusion of Thales in the CAC40 reflects the substantial increase in the company's market capitalisation, which stood at €21.7 bn at 31 December 2018 compared with €9.6 bn at 31 December 2013 (an increase of 126% in five years). This increase was driven by improved earnings: EBIT increased by 67% over the same period, from €1.0 bn in 2013 to €1.7 bn in 2018, and is expected to reach close to €2 bn in 2019.

Euronext's decision is an endorsement of unflagging efforts by the company's staff to continuously improve operational performance while innovating on a permanent basis.



The increase in EBIT margin between 2013 and 2018 reflects the Group's constant efforts to improve operational performance. The Group is pursuing its transformation through the Ambition 10 strategic plan and related performance initiatives.

This improved profitability is also a reflection of the outstanding engagement of the employees of a global technology leader with innovation and R&D written into its genetic code: including Gemalto, R&D investments now exceed €3 bn, of which €1 bn is self-funded.

About Thales

The people who make the world go round – they rely on Thales. Our customers come to us with big ambitions: to make life better, to keep us safer. Combining a unique diversity of expertise, talents and cultures, our architects design and deliver extraordinary high technology solutions. Solutions that make tomorrow possible, today. From the bottom of the oceans to the depths of space and cyberspace, we help our customers think smarter and act faster, mastering ever greater complexity at every decisive moment along the way. With 80,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales reported sales of €19 billion in 2018, on a pro forma basis including Gemalto.

1 Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, covering Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK. To know more about Euronext: https://www.euronext.com

