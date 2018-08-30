ThanksforTheHelp.com – A One-stop Help Platform for Students Looking to Study Abroad

Thousands of students in South Asia (and India particularly) are opting for foreign universities to give a jump start to their career. Nowadays, several Indian parents are sending their wards to pursue higher studies from recognized foreign universities and colleges. However, the biggest problem an Indian student faces is to figure out which college would shape up his/her career.

Pankaj Sharma, Co-founder of TFTH

For this, a student spends hours online to gather information about the quality of faculty, accommodation, job opportunities, cost of living, etc. in that nation. But they don't know whom to talk to and clear doubts because all the information available on the Internet couldn't be authentic. Finally, there is a portal, which will assist aspiring students just like a friend and minimize the risk of getting cheated.

ThanksforTheHelp.com (TFTH) is a portal that answers a visitor's inquiries and make the admission process smoother and hassle-free. Thousands of students from India opt for Australia as a dream destination to pursue higher studies but face a lot of problems initially as they have no one to reach out to and clear their doubts. TFTH aims to be a one-stop help platform for college students across the globe. While at one end, it connects aspiring students with existing ones (in universities) for any query resolution, on the other end, it provides study help services.

“In its current form, TFTH is only 10% of what we have envisioned it to be. We are excited at the possibility of disrupting the entire value chain (for college students). At present, we get 300-plus queries on a daily basis and we have serviced more than 1200 paid orders (tuition and assignments),” says Pankaj Sharma, Co-founder, TFTH.

The best thing about TFTH is that it possesses a big pool of students already enrolled in these Australian universities and colleges to clear the doubts of aspiring students and it doesn't charge them. The queries get replied in real time i.e. within four to five hours of posting the queries. The visitors are answered by verified profiles of the students who are already studying there.

Getting an idea about the cost of living in a foreign country is one of the most common questions asked by students as well as their parents. TFTH ensures that a student gets a clear idea about his/her expenditure. TFTH has gathered all expenses from students just like you so that it gives real picture of monthly expenses. To check monthly expense in any city of Australia, visit Cost of Living Calculator.