The 27th Convergence India 2019 3rd Internet of Things India 2019 Embedded Tech India 2019 expos Promise a Glimpse into the Future of ICT and IoT with New Product Launches

The 27th edition of India’s leading communications, broadcast, IT & technology show, Convergence India 2019 expo, along with 3rd Internet of Things India 2019 and Embedded Tech India 2019 expos, will be host to some of the latest and cutting-edge technologies and innovations. The three-day exhibition and conference, to be held in New Delhi from 29-31 January, 2019, will welcome 600+ exhibitors, 20,000+ visitors and 200+ speakers from over 30 countries. The expo will see products and services from across areas such as telecom & mobile communication, broadcast & digital media, information technology & security, cloud & big data, virtual & augmented reality, artificial intelligence, robotics, drones, application development, M2M solutions, semiconductor manufacturing, smart cities, etc. as well as emerging technologies and enterprise solutions under one roof.



Convergence India 2019

The expo is also an excellent platform for device and equipment manufacturers to showcase and launch their latest products to upcoming and established businesses as well as a varied segment of consumers.



Leading provider of fibre optic communication solutions, Connection Technology Systems Inc. (CTS) will be launching the new FOS-3114, a 14-port L2+ Fibre Access Switch for its domestic-use Micro Fibre Connectivity Solution. Collaborating with the FOS-3110 on confronting the emerging challenges of deploying FTTA/FTTB, FOS-3114 is a tailor-made access switch, aiming to fulfill the requirements of small and medium-sized apartments/buildings. The FOS-3114 is the best-in-class, noise-free solution for telecoms, network operators, and systems integrators to optimise the implementation of FTTA/FTTB deployments.

Koncor, a joint-venture between Indian company Corpus and China-based Konka, will launch a range of telecom and smart solutions products that will bring value to businesses and digital consumers. The product line-up includes the ATV STB solution, Hybrid ATV STB, Triple play Combo Box, Smart TV & home devices, and IoT based Smart solutions.

Swissvoice, provider of smart technology-driven mobile phone terminals, will also showcase its wide range of user-friendly products that simplify senior care and communication for seniors. The products come with unique features and interfaces for both seniors and care givers for monitoring, alerts and emergency assistance, thereby establishing a valuable family link. The company’s products are available in 2G, 3G and 4G LTE variants. Its premium services also include a dashboard feature on web browsers and mobile phones for care givers. In addition, features like remote configuration, burst call, burst video, health monitoring, video monitoring, etc. are also available on its 4G LTE phones.

Communication support software specialist, Primea Systems will unveil its global real time communication (RTC) and analytics solutions – uMobility, for businesses. uMobility Cloud software solutions help not only meet the global communication needs of the client, but also empower apps and websites for communication through unique API enabling analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) knowledge base. BizRTC Pay as you Go pricing combined with modular uMobility solutions allow you to pick and choose the component of the solution that fits your needs.

The solutions are supported on Android, iOS, MacOS and Windows, allowing businesses to select uMobility for multiple device/OS choice versatility, global availability and flexibility in solution components, deployment, payment and more.



HK Concept’s Zero1 Tektronics LLP will launch A11 5000 mAh power bank, the slimmest power bank to be launched in India. The device boasts of features such as 2 USB outputs and 1 micro USB input.

Shri. Prem Behl, Chairman, Exhibitions India Group, said, “Over the last three decades, India has experienced an electronic boom, and today, software development and IT-enabled services (ITeS) have made the country’s brand equity a force to reckon with. Government of India’s dedication towards ‘Digital India’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives has immensely boosted electronic manufacturing in the country, with the demand for Indian electronics products expected to grow at a CAGR of 41 per cent during 2017-20 to touch $400 billion. In such a scenario, we expect events like Convergence India expo and the Internet of Things expo to play a big role in contributing towards the creation of a robust ecosystem of products and ancillary manufacturing. This event is envisioned as a collaborative platform for new partnerships and opportunities for global innovators to capitalise upon, and lead a tech-driven transformation on national and international level.”

Over 20,000 trade visitors are expected to attend the three-day event including key government officials, overseas representatives, and private players from the telecom sector, MSOs, cable TV & satellite operators, system integrators, information & network security etc. Event organisers expect tremendous business activity, negotiations, intellectual discussions and much more. The packed-out exhibition hall will feature both domestic as well as overseas establishments and start-ups showcasing their solutions on AR/VR, robotics, connected cars & bikes, mobility & logistics, home automation and industrial IoT solutions. The exhibitors include some of the leading names in the technology space such as SAP, Microsoft, D-Link Corporation AVL Technologies, Huawei, Acer Incorporated and Mstar Semiconductor among many others showcasing multiple products and solutions at the expo.

About India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO)

ITPO, the premier trade promotion agency of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India is committed to showcase excellence achieved by the country in diverse fields, especially trade and commerce. ITPO provides a wide spectrum of services to trade and industry, and acts as a catalyst for growth of India’s trade.

About Exhibitions India Group

Exhibitions India Group is a trade promotion organisation creating opportunities for investments, joint ventures and technology transfers. Exhibitions India Group acts as an interface between businesses, government, academia, society, media, etc. Exhibitions India Group has been in existence since 1987, and is committed to providing satisfaction to its customers by organising quality and focused international trade shows through exceptional services, employee involvement, market intelligence and continual improvement.

For more information, please visit: www.exhibitionsindia.com.