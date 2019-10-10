The Activity of Seeking and Selecting My Favorite Yunnan Tourist Scenic Areas was Closed

October 10, 2019
On September 25, the activity of seeking and selecting My Favorite Yunnan Tourist Scenic Areas and Colorful Yunnan Tourism Image Ambassador was closed, with 20 My Favorite Yunnan Tourist Scenic Areas and 1,000 Colorful Yunnan Tourism Image Ambassadors being selected.
The activity had attracted nearly 320,000 people of all ages from every part of China. The online voting was ongoing for one month, and more than 1.9 million votes had been collected for the selection of My Favorite Yunnan Tourist Scenic Areas.
The offline activities were also colorful and varied. From August 20 to 30, a flash show of folk arts was staged at Kunming Changshui International Airport, Kunming Railway Station and the High-speed Railway South Station respectively, and a booth for the activity was set up at the terminal of Kunming Changshui International Airport.
Despite of the closure of the activity, the experience tour of Yunnan is still underway. You are welcomed to visit the tourist spots in Yunnan, and our ambassadors are waiting for your arrival.
The following scenic spots were selected as My Favorite Yunnan Tourist Scenic Areas in 2019:
Colorful Yunnan·Ancient Yunnan Famous Towns Tourist Resort
Lijiang Jade Dragon Snow Mountain Scenic Area
Kunming Stone Forest Scenic Area
Lijiang Ancient Town Scenic Area
Dali Three Pagodas of Chong Sheng Temple Cultural Tourism Area
Sunac Xishuangbanna Tourist Resort
Fairyland Eight-treasure International Pastorale Tourism & Leisure Resort
Lijiang Yushui Village Scenic Area
Xishuangbanna Primitive Forest Park Co., Ltd.
Lijiang Lugu Lake
Qujing Kylin Water Area
Tengchong Yunfeng Mountain Scenic Area
Xundian Fenglongwan Town (Fenglongwan International Tourist Resort)
China Pu’er Tea Exposition Garden
Chuxiong Yunmou Man Museum
Longling County Banglazhang Hot Spring Health Maintenance Resort
Tengchong Terrestrial Heat Tourism Resort
Xishuangbanna Mengle Giant Buddhist Temple Scenic Area
Tengchong Heshun Ancient Town
Xishuangbanna Wild Elephant Scenic Area
