The City of Dreams Gets Engrossed in the Freedom of Expression

The last weekend of August started with the magic of creative voices that united to enrich the city's beautiful souls. After covering several cities all over India, delivering scintillating performances and winning the hearts of thousands, Unheard by InnerVoice revisited the City of Dreams, this time in collaboration with Transcon Triumph.Words get lost in today's world and more often than not you miss out on expressing your InnerVoice, so the elite evening organized by Transcon was crafted to give a glimpse of all the luxuries and triumph through thoughtful tales that were expressed in feelings.Mumbai – The City of Dreams, where the dreams are big, but the time is short. The charm of the city can be alluring at first, but can often lead to burnout to those that cannot keep up with the stresses and pace of the city, turning it unfortunately then, into a nightmare. With a pace that never pauses, a hustle that constantly has people competing for those limited dreams and space that is at the top, it has become imperative to find a right balance that can help maintain the sanity and enjoy the journey like it is truly a dream! 'Unheard by InnerVoice' is one such platform that gives the city these shades of life or colors to live and cherish. So far, they have come up with many expressive concepts around happiness, positivity and this time, they have chosen an important element of the triumphant spirit of the city which is the culmination of positivity and happiness.Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Sarojini Ahuja, Vice President – Sales & Marketingsaid, "The cosmopolitan temperament of Mumbai instantly makes you feel one with the people. There is no better way than connecting to the people through their triumphant and inspiring tales. Unheard by InnerVoice is an event where you are invited to give voice to your inner self and tell the world what's going on in your heart and mind."Hardly will you find an area in Mumbai which does not have an inspiring story. Every corner of every society would have a different experience to share. Some made them a better human being; some gave them a chance to live a practical life whereas some broke the odds and were triumphant in what they achieved. Well, if we do not end here, the list shall go on. It would be no wrong to say that Mumbai is crowded, but at the same time, it is to be noted that this city is over-crowded with emotions. You will fall in love with this melting pot of a city where you can find great paradoxes and little joys at every turn.Everyone has a voice deep within that deserves to be heard. InnerVoice, therefore is dedicated to promising each one of you that your voice will reach millions in the form of striking tales.The evening saw a list of performers who have already created an identity for themselves in various cities through Unheard by InnerVoice. The performers include the names like Moira Rajpal, Aayushee Ghoshal, Rakesh Tiwari, Amina Arif, Ravi 'Chand' Punia, Gaurav Arora, Mehak Mirza, Priyanka Chandani, Mallikarjun Pandya and Bappadittya Sarkar.