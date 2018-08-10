  • Download mobile app

10 Aug 2018

The Endowment for Clean Oceans (ECO) Announces Its World-Wide $1 Million & $5 Million Contests for Solutions to Remove Micro and Macro Plastics from the Ocean

by businesswireindia.com

August 10, 2018

Business Wire India

The design of the Endowment for Clean Oceans (ECO) $1 million contest has been finalized, and we will be making a series of announcements about who will be selected as the judges for our contests to find a sustainable, globally-deployable technology to remove micro and macro plastics from the world’s oceans. The contest will accept submissions from around the world.

 

Given the interest from potential contestants, ECO is making the following changes to the $1 million contest for technology or a plan to remove micro and macro pieces of plastic from the ocean.

 

There will be three submission categories:

 
  • Corporations & Universities
  • “Garage” Inventors
  • Elementary / Secondary Students

The $1 million prize will go to the Corporation and University winner. The “garage inventor” will win a significant investment in his company and technology. The prize for the elementary and secondary student category will be a full scholarship to a school of their choice.

 

“We must deploy technology to remove micro and macro pieces of plastic from the world’s oceans on global scale,” said Daniel Perrin, ECO’s Founder.

 

ECO’s second contest, to find an economically viable replacement for plastic, is equally important. The winner of that contest will receive a $5 million prize. “We need to prevent new plastic from going into the world’s oceans as well as take the plastic already polluting our oceans out,” said Perrin. “It’s essential, it really can’t wait.”

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

