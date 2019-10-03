The Estée Lauder Companies Unites the World in Hope With Its 2019 Breast Cancer Campaign

by businesswireindia.com

Every 15 seconds, somewhere in the world, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer.1 That’s why, since 1992, The Estée Lauder Companies has been committed to saving lives – uniting and positively impacting people everywhere in its Breast Cancer Campaign’s mission to create a breast cancer-free world. For 27 years, The Estée Lauder Companies has inspired action, funding the world’s leading research to bring us closer to a cure and bringing a global level of awareness to the disease. It’s #TimeToEndBreastCancer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005402/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

The Estée Lauder Companies has been a leader in the global breast cancer movement since Evelyn H. Lauder co-created the Pink Ribbon and started The Breast Cancer Campaign (The Campaign) in 1992. A year later, in 1993, she founded the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF), the highest-rated nonprofit breast cancer organization in the U.S., dedicated to advancing the world’s most promising research to eradicate breast cancer. The Campaign has raised more than $79 million to support global research, education and medical services through the collective support of consumers, employees and partners worldwide, with more than $65 million funding 260 medical research grants through BCRF. This year The Campaign aims to raise another $9 million globally.

Real impact has been made and The Campaign is proudly part of that equation. Mortality rates from breast cancer have declined by 40% among women since the late 1980’s2 and BCRF-funded researchers have been involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship. Breast cancer is spoken about more openly and important messages about early detection are saving lives – five-year survival rates are better than 90% with early detection.3

William P. Lauder, Executive Chairman of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., proudly champions The Campaign’s mission and continues to honor the legacy of his late mother, stating, “The Breast Cancer Campaign is an expression of the best of what we do as a company. My mother, Evelyn Lauder, had a vision to end breast cancer when she started The Campaign in 1992. Since then, we have been pioneers in the breast cancer movement, driven by our passionate employees, partners and consumers around the world. I am so proud that her legacy lives on as we remain committed to making sustainable investments in research, education and medical services to bring us closer to eradicating this disease.”

The Estée Lauder Companies’ commitment to support research, and all of those touched by breast cancer, remains unwavering. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide and is increasing particularly in developing countries where the majority of cases are diagnosed in late stages.4 It is the second most common cancer overall.5 Men are also touched by the disease – their lifetime risk of getting breast cancer is about 1 in 833.6

The Campaign will continue to drive worldwide efforts aligned to its mission:

Launch a new social media call to action to rally supporters around the world to participate and raise funds through the simple action of drawing a Pink Ribbon on the back of their hand using pink lipstick, sharing why it’s #TimeToEndBreastCancer and posting a photo on Instagram, also with #ELCdonates For every public, in-feed Instagram post during the month of October featuring both #TimeToEndBreastCancer and #ELCdonates together, @esteelaudercompanies will donate $25 (a half hour of research) up to $250,000 to @bcrfcure. $250,000 will fund a one-year BCRF research grant.

Illuminate buildings, monuments and landmarks worldwide in glowing pink lights to raise awareness of breast health– including the Empire State Building, New York City, the Eiffel Tower, Paris, and Kiyomizu-dera Temple, Kyoto

Distribute informational brochures and pink ribbons at The Estée Lauder Companies’ beauty brand counters worldwide

Mobilize 48,000 employees to positively impact communities and unite in action

Drive donations to BCRF through ELCompanies.com/BreastCancerCampaign



Elizabeth Hurley, The Campaign’s longtime Global Ambassador shared, “I am honored to represent The Breast Cancer Campaign and help bring attention to the powerful work The Estée Lauder Companies does each year to unify and activate the global community around the cause. Every time someone shares with me that they got a mammogram because they heard our messages, or unfortunately tells me that they have been diagnosed with breast cancer, I’m reminded of why we must continue Evelyn’s mission. I’ve seen research we are funding in action, spoken to many leaders in the field and know how hopeful they all remain – we are making real progress towards a cure and must continue to fund that advancement!”

“The Estée Lauder Companies has long been committed to making an impact on communities around the world, and our efforts through The Breast Cancer Campaign are a reflection of that purpose and underscore the Company’s family values and culture. We will continue to strive towards fulfilling the mission of The Campaign to create a breast cancer-free world,” said Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

This year, 19 of the The Estée Lauder Companies’ beauty brands will support The Campaign's mission: AERIN, Aveda, BECCA, Bobbi Brown, Bumble and bumble, Clinique, Darphin, DKNY, Donna Karan, Estée Lauder, GLAMGLOW, Jo Malone London, La Mer, Lab Series, Origins, Prescriptives, RODIN olio lusso, Smashbox, and Tom Ford Beauty. Each will contribute by selling Pink Ribbon Products or making donations to BCRF and/or other charitable organizations around the world. The assortment differs by country and organization.

The Campaign is a true testament to who we are as a company, the dedication of our people, our family values and most importantly the lives we can have a positive impact on around the world through our efforts as global citizens. It’s #TimeToEndBreastCancer.

To learn more about The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, visit ELCompanies.com/BreastCancerCampaign

ABOUT THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

ELC-C

ELC-I

Source: GLOBOCAN 2018 Breast Cancer Report, International Agency for Research on Cancer (http://gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/cancers/20-Breast-fact-sheet.pdf) Source: American Cancer Society, 2019 Trends in Breast Cancer Deaths (cancer.org/cancer/breast-cancer/about/how-common-is-breast-cancer.html) Source: American Cancer Society, 2019 Survival Rates for Breast Cancer (https://www.cancer.org/cancer/breast-cancer/understanding-a-breast-cancer-diagnosis/breast-cancer-survival-rates.html) Source: World Health Organization 2019, Breast Cancer: Prevention and Control (https://www.who.int/cancer/detection/breastcancer/en/index1.html) Source: GLOBOCAN 2018 Report via World Cancer Research Fund, Breast Cancer Statistics (https://www.wcrf.org/dietandcancer/cancer-trends/breast-cancer-statistics) Source: American Cancer Society 2019 Key Statistics for Breast Cancer in Men (https://www.cancer.org/cancer/breast-cancer-in-men/about/key-statistics.html)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005402/en/

Source: Businesswire