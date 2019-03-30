The Farm at San Benito Launches Brand New Aesthetic Center

A ribbon-cutting ceremony led by The Farm’s General Manager Preet Singh, Dr. Conrada Veruasa-Apostol, Rosemarie “Ross” Licup, Embassy of Poland chargé d’affaires Joanna Wasiewska, Embassy of Hungary deputy chief of mission David Ambrus, and society columnist Johnny Litton formally signaled the opening of the Aesthetic Center.

The Farm journey is focused around five pillars, namely Diagnose, Cleanse, Nourish, Repair and Sustain. The goal is to help each guest’s body to return to its ideal, balanced state and achieve holistic optimum wellness using five key healing components: Holistic Integrative Medical Services; Nurturing Spa and Hydrotherapy Water Wellness; Plant-based, Wholefood, Vegan Cuisine; Mindful Movement and Functional Fitness; and Healing Environment and Heartfelt Service.

The Farm strongly supports and highly recommends whole-food and plant-based eating with the belief that the body will thrive through daily sustenance from nature, and as such, is an essential part of the healing process and The Farm experience. The resort’s Alive! Restaurant – one of Asia’s first and finest restaurants offering vegan cuisine – serves fresh, delicious, and innovative raw dishes made with fiber-rich and nutritious organic ingredients that are rich in antioxidants, phytonutrients, probiotics and key enzymes which aid in digestion and improve nutrition.

With its current 33 spacious and exclusive suites and villas, The Farm offers a calm retreat at the center of a lush green jungle, with a stunning view of the majestic mountains. The resort also offers an environment that allows guests to release the restrictions of the mind and the body through leisure activities that can be done at the gym, lounge and ampitheater while a conducive venue for corporate green meetings, corporate wellness retreats or employee incentive programs may be done at the meeting hall.

The Farm at San Benito offers a variety of world-class medically supervised Health Optimization Programs from Holistic Wellness, Detox Cleanse, Weight Management, Diabetes Prevention & Heart Health; Executive Health Programs from Pain Management & Mental Health; and Cellular Health Programs. A 4-night all-inclusive life changing holidays starts at USD 1,810++ on double occupancy.

Room-only options also available starting at USD 140++ in a Sulu Terrace and USD 480++ in a luxury Narra Pool Villa per night good for two persons.

Enjoy as much as 50% off on Aesthetic Beauty and Anti-ageing treatments valid until May 31, 2019. To book a retreat or learn more about The Farm, simply visit www.thefarmatsanbenito.com. For direct inquiries, call (+632) 884-8074, mobile/whatsapp (+63) 918 884-8080, or email info@thefarm.com.ph or reservations@thefarm.com.ph.

About The Farm at San Benito

The Farm at San Benito, a proud member of CG Hospitality is an eco-luxury holistic medical wellness resort located in Lipa, Batangas, a 90-minute drive south of Manila, Philippines. It rests on 48 hectares of lush green jungle, with a stunning view of the majestic mountains, pure and fresh air with clear and positive life-giving energy radiating around the property. Its world-class facilities and services have made it a recipient of 60 prestigious accolades, including 'The Best Medical Wellness Resort in the World'.

Guests visit for a large number of reasons – from well-being and rejuvenation to deeper health issues. The Farm offers natural and holistic medically-supervised health programs addressing some of the most alarming and prevalent lifestyle illnesses in today’s society such as diabetes, obesity, pain control, hypertension, hormonal imbalance as well as anxiety, stress and depression. The Farm offers a diverse range of tailored medical, preventative, regenerative healing and recovery program curated by a team of licensed medical professionals, spa therapists, nutritionists and living food experts, fitness coaches and yoga teachers.

The Farm’s Health Optimization Programs specializes in Holistic Wellness, Detox Cleanse, Weight Management, Diabetes Prevention and Heart Health. We have collaborated with Living Life Well Integrative Medical Clinic (CIGNA accredited global health care provider) offering Executive Health Programs, European Wellness offering Cellular Health Programs, and Aesthetic Center offering non-invasive Beauty and Anti-Ageing Programs. All these are a culmination of efforts to create the next level of luxury holiday through life-transformative retreats.

With only 33 exclusive suites and villas, a well-maintained property, world-class service, and the Filipinos' nurturing touch, The Farm offers guests an unparalleled life-changing holiday experience.