The Farm at San Benito Philippines – A New Wellness Destination for Indians

A Life-changing Holiday Experience

Over the years, The Farm at San Benito has helped thousands of people succeed in their quest to live a healthier and balanced lifestyle through integrative medical services, preventive health care practices, and awareness of consuming nutritious foods in their purest form. Our team of experts is trained specifically on a science-based, evidence-based and results-driven approach to attaining optimal health.

The Farm at San Benito, Philippines – The Perfect Sanctuary for a Life-changing Experience

The Farm at San Benito is a world-class holistic medical wellness resort located in Lipa, Batangas, a 90-minute drive south of Manila. It rests on a 48-hectare lush, green jungle, with a stunning view of the majestic mountains, with pristine and uplifting life-giving energy radiating around the property. This world-renowned, multi-award winning resort offers natural and holistic medically-supervised health optimization programs addressing some of the most alarming and prevalent lifestyle illnesses in today’s society such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, hormonal imbalance as well as anxiety, stress and depression. Programs are carefully planned and conducted by internationally-trained integrative medical doctors, spa therapists, nutritionists, 'living food' experts, fitness coaches and yoga teachers. With only 33 exclusive suites and villas, world-class service, and the Filipinos’ nurturing touch, The Farm offers guests an unparalleled life-changing holiday experience.

A Look at The Farm’s Signature Retreats

De-Stress & Revivify

First among the programs is the 2-night, 3-day stay, which includes the ideal mix of fitness and meditative activities that enhance both physical and spiritual wellness. The highlight of this program is the Alive! living foods experience, which introduces a nutrient-dense organic vegan cuisine that’s high in fibre, essential nutrients, rich in antioxidants and phytonutrients probiotics and key enzymes our body needs. Those who book this relaxing retreat can look forward to being liberated from their worries while being gifted with positive energy to overcome life’s daily challenges.

Beauty and Vitality

Stress and poor nutrition weakens our body and natural beauty. With The Farm’s 2-night, 3-day stay, guests are exposed to nourishing vegan diets, regular exercise, and infusions of vitamins to restore what gets stripped off when we go through stressful daily experiences. The core of this program is to help guests achieve balance between their physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual selves to gain enhanced radiance, vitality, and genuine and holistic appreciation for oneself.

Detox & De-Stress

Guests seeking an authentic transformative experience would surely enjoy The Farm’s 4-night, 5-day stay; a program that stays true to The Farm’s original healing paradigms, providing guests with the most complete detox from toxins and life-draining energies. Supported by cleansing juices, guided fasts, and nutritional enrichment, guests undergo deep cellular healing, renewing them from within, helping them regain youthful energy. This program makes full use of The Farm’s cleansing juices and healing rituals, purging negative elements from the body while providing it optimum nutrition. Hectic lifestyles today often contribute to poor weight management and less-than-ideal physical fitness. The Farm team helps guests in determining their ideal body state and defining a series of fitness goals that can be achieved in a sustainable way.

Weight Management, Diabetes Prevention & Heart Health

The Farm’s approach to the management of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and stress is to resolve the root cause of the dysfunction and to bring the body back to a natural state of balance. The Farm’s 6-night, 7-day stay; consists of diagnostics, detoxification, a nutritional program to rejuvenate the body at a cellular level, thermal and spa treatments, physical exercise and psycho-emotional sessions to learn natural ways to develop a healthy lifestyle. Our therapies help the body give up excessive fat cells where toxins are deposited, by cleansing the internal organs, with particular attention to the colon, liver, kidneys, lungs and skin.

The Farm’s extensive programs include an enzyme-rich diet that allows the various organ systems to rest and recover, resulting in improved absorption and metabolism. A thermal spa helps to take away the effects of muscle tension and stress, while breathing exercises and mindful meditation and yoga improve the digestive system. All programs at the Farm are conducted in collaboration with experts, licensed medical doctors, and highly experienced hospitality professionals. Guests will receive dedicated attention and service from the heart to ensure a truly relaxing and rejuvenating stay.

Pain Management & Mental Health

The Farm at San Benito offers a Pain Management & Mental Health program as your first option for non-surgical back pain without using drugs. From assessment, preparation, treatment, trainings and home instructions and follow-ups, you are assured that you are in good hands with The Farm’s specialized team of rehabilitation medicine consultants. The team will guide you through your therapy using various, medically-accepted, proven non-surgical modalities such as acupuncture, manual manipulation, massage therapy, thermotherapy, hydrotherapy, nutritional therapy and behavioural therapy, combined with its highly-nutritious green juices, salads and herbal teas. The Farm embraces a holistic approach to pain management, because pain is not just of a physical origin. Pain has psycho-socio-emotional components that impact the physical body. Chronic pain specially does have its deeper roots which can be accessed through the mind, whether conscious or subliminal. At The Farm, our goal is to provide enough pain relief to be able to actively perform daily activities, prevent further injury or stress and maintain an ability to function adequately at home and at work.

The Farm Experience

The Alive! Restaurant, Holistic Sanctuary, Healing Sanctuary Spa & Acqua Sanctuary, Mindful Movement & Fitness, and its Healing Environment inclusive of heartfelt service by its staff make up The Farm’s five healing components. The Farm has all the key elements for a genuinely transformative retreat.

The Farm at San Benito offers retreats, services, and holistic medical wellness experiences that are evidence-based, science-based and results-driven to heal and rejuvenate.



USD 2,289 ++ per person on double occupancy, or USD 5,585 (inclusive of taxes) for 2 persons, for a 6-night, 7-day, all-inclusive Health Optimization Program, with complimentary airport car transfers. Rates reflect 20% Off published rates valid until Dec 20th 2018 only.



To book a retreat or learn more about The Farm, simply visit http://www.thefarmatsanbenito.com.