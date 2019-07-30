The Gateway Resort Brand Rollover as Pratap Mahal IHCL SeleQtions Ajmer

Taj hotels’ parent company, The Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL) has been on a reinvention spree this year with the launch of a new hotel brand, SeleQtions. Pratap Mahal IHCL SeleQtions, Ajmer earlier known as The Gateway Resort today announced its renaming as Pratap Mahal IHCL SeleQtions, Ajmer.

Pratap Mahal IHCL SeleQtions, Ajmer

Pratap Mahal IHCL SeleQtions, Ajmer is an expansive hideaway tucked between the Aravallis, has set the standards high with the unique charm to celebrate grandeur formally opened its doors in 2019. Set in the middle of Pushkar and Ajmer, its location allows the guests to explore both the cities at ease. The luxurious palace-style architecture makes this hotel a popular choice for royal Rajasthani destination weddings as well.

Manvendra Rathore, General Manager, Pratap Mahal IHCL SeleQtions, Ajmer said, “We are elated to be associated with SeleQtions. Though we have been renamed but we will ensure that our legacy in hospitality remains the same, we maintain the brand value and the credibility among our valued customers. It was a long and successful journey to move from Gateway Resort to Pratap Mahal IHCL SeleQtions, Ajmer and we hope to reach greater heights.”

The property is one of the finest and luxurious properties in Rajasthan with 90 rooms. The chefs at Pratap Mahal brings specializes in local, Indian and global cuisines, along with a selection of long lost and forgotten recipes from Rajasthan. The hospitality sector in India is expected to grow at 16.1 per cent CAGR to reach Rs. 2,796.9 thousand crore in the year 2022.

About Pratap Mahal

Pratap Mahal officially opened its doors for the guests in 2015. The magnificent property is situated in the heart of Rajasthan with a picturesque green oasis. It is set against the backdrop of the magnificent Aravalli hills. Its palatial structure exudes royal charisma befitting the grand wedding of present-day royalty. With a warm staff at the guests’ service and stunning views one can enjoy swinging gently on jhoolas or sitting in private balconies that accompany every room.

About IHCL

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses that offer a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service. These include Taj – the hallmark of iconic hospitality, SeleQtions, a named collection of hotels, Vivanta, sophisticated upscale hotels and Ginger which is revolutionizing the lean luxe segment. Incorporated by the founder of the Tata Group, Shri Jamsetji Tata, the Company opened its first hotel – The Taj Mahal Palace, in Bombay in 1903. IHCL operates 181 hotels including 30 under development globally across 4 continents, 12 countries and in over 80 locations. It is South Asia’s largest Indian hospitality company by market capitalization.