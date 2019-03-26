The International Society for Quality in Health Care Partners with the Patient Safety Movement Foundation to Achieve Zero Preventable Deaths in Hospitals

by businesswireindia.com

The International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua) is pleased to announce their support of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) and their mission to eliminate preventable deaths in hospitals, with a signed cooperation agreement.

With this agreement, ISQua and PSMF agree to work together to further their aims to improve quality and safety in healthcare and eliminate preventable patient deaths. The partnership will provide synergy so that our missions can be amplified.

ISQua and PSMF will work together to identify common projects in the field of patient safety and promote each other’s activities on an ongoing basis. ISQua and PSMF will hold joint sessions at their respective conferences, at ISQua’s 36th International Conference (20th – 23rd October 2019) in Cape Town, South Africa; and PSMF’s 8th Annual World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit in 2020.

“ISQua has been a global leader in elevating safe, high quality healthcare for many years. We are excited to partner with them in working towards our common goals,” stated David Mayer, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Patient Safety Movement Foundation. “We feel strong collaborations like this one will help us accelerate the progress we are making towards zero preventable deaths in hospitals and save lives around the world.”

For over 30 years, ISQua has worked to improve the quality and safety of health care worldwide. ISQua’s networks connect health professionals across all six continents. The organization aims to achieve their goal through education, knowledge sharing, external evaluation, supporting health systems worldwide and connecting like-minded people through their health care networks.

“Patient Safety is at the core of our work at ISQua. We believe that by working together we can reach the zero target quicker. We are pleased to join with the Patient Safety Movement Foundation to spread the interventions that are key for reaching Zero. The energy we can bring together will make a difference. We should all aim for Zero,” says Peter Lachman, MD, MPH, MBCh, FRCPCH, FCP (SA), FRCPI, Chief Executive Officer of ISQua.

About the Patient Safety Movement Foundation

More than 200,000 people die every year in U.S. hospitals and 4.8 million worldwide in ways that could have been prevented. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation is a global non-profit which creates free tools for patients and hospitals. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare to reduce that number of preventable deaths to ZERO. Improving patient safety will require a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government, employers, and private payers. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation works with all stakeholders to address the problems with actionable solutions for patient safety. The Foundation also convenes the World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit. The Summit brings together some of the world’s best minds for thought-provoking discussions and new ideas to challenge the status quo. By presenting specific, high-impact solutions to meet patient safety challenges, called Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, encouraging medical technology companies to share the data their products are purchased for, and asking hospitals to make commitments to implement Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation is working toward ZERO preventable deaths. Visit patientsafetymovement.org.

About the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua)

ISQua is a member-based, not-for-profit organisation, which has been working to improve the quality and safety of health care worldwide for over 30 years.

ISQua’s mission is to inspire and drive improvement in the quality and safety of health care worldwide through education and knowledge sharing, external evaluation, supporting health systems and connecting people through global networks. Our vision is to be the global leader of transformation in healthcare quality and safety.

Our extensive network of health care professionals spans over 70 countries and 6 continents. ISQua's members are continually working towards quality improvement in health care around the world.

ISQua is committed to the improvement of patient safety, and the imperative to place patient safety at the core of health care delivery. https://www.isqua.org/.

