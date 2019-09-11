The Japanese Culinary Academy Launches japanese-cuisine.com, a Website with Killer Content and an E-Learning Program to Promote Japanese Cuisine Abroad

by businesswireindia.com

The Japanese Culinary Academy, located in Kyoto Prefecture, Yoshihiro Murata, Director, and online at https://culinary-academy.jp/english, has partnered with Blue Magic, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, Yukiko Akimoto, CEO, and online at https://bluemagic.co.jp/, to develop jointly an e-learning program that teaches the culture and technique of authentic Japanese cuisine. Services began worldwide on July 12, 2019.

There is a boom right now for Japanese cuisine around the world, with a rapid increase in Japanese restaurants everywhere you go. At present there are more than 120,000 Japanese restaurants globally.

The Japanese Culinary Academy, as part of their efforts for an accurate understanding of Japanese cuisine throughout the world, dispatches instructors for seminars held globally on Japanese cuisine. It also accepts students from abroad who study Japanese cuisine in Japan, and has published in English and other languages a serial journal on Japanese cuisine, among other activities.

By virtue that the Japanese Culinary Academy is a ministry-certified organization, as defined by the Guidelines for Certification of Cooking Skills for Japanese Cuisine in Foreign Countries, set by Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries on April 1, 2016, it has developed the japanese-cuisine.com e-learning program to reasonably teach the culture and techniques of Japanese cuisine, at any location in the world and at any time, covering the level of knowledge and skill required for Bronze certification within those Guidelines.

The online site is at https://japanese-cuisine.com.

The Japanese Culinary Academy is positioning this program as killer content for the promotion of Japanese cuisine worldwide. As the sales arm of this effort, Blue Magic, Inc., is seeking sales partners to proliferate this promotion.

