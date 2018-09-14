The Leading American Assessment Organization ACT Inc. Switches to Computer Based Testing

ACT is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to help people achieve education and workplace success. Trusted as a worldwide leader in US College and Career readiness, ACT has been providing high-quality assessments grounded in research for nearly 60 years.

From Left 1. Mr. Pawan Adhikari, Regional Director, Asia 2. Nagendran Sundararajan, Executive Vice President at MeritTrac 3. Simmy Ziv-el, Vice President, Global Business Development 4. Gopal Devanahalli, CEO of MeritT

Most people know the ACT test, but that's just one aspect of its work.

More than two million students in last year’s high school graduating class in United States took the ACT test.

From elementary school through career, ACT offers individuals a uniquely integrated set of solutions designed to provide personalized insights throughout their life.

As a non-profit organization, ACT re-invests in research, programs and services to support its mission.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Mr. Simmy Ziv-el, ACT’s Vice President – Global Business Development said more people take the ACT than any other test in the USA when it comes to US college admission for undergraduate programs. He also highlighted that ACT is more suited for Indian students to get in to undergraduate programs in US, considering that it measures academic skills and knowledge rather than abstract information. Mr. Ziv-el went on to add that ACT has taken its test to computer-based mode globally, and the first batch of candidates took the ACT test on computer based mode this week in India. “We consider India as a ‘Broadway’ and to achieve the online delivery of the high-stakes test, we had to team up with an Indian company that has global recognition, trust and quality. For us, we found that partner in MeritTrac.” Mr. Ziv-el added, “Our partnership with MeritTrac, a subsidiary of Manipal Global, cements our commitment to Indian families by helping to expand our test centre network and greatly increasing the availability of high quality ACT test preparation materials and opportunities in India. This will highly benefit the Indian test takers and allow them to access resources currently available to test takers in the US and other countries outside India.”

Addressing the media, Mr. Gopal Devanahalli, CEO, MeritTrac, said, “ACT brings the premier college screening test from the US for students in India. MeritTrac shall bring the test centres closer to the test takers and to tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India. We are glad to be a part of the team that is taking ACT’s premier test on computer-based mode."