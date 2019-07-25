The Magnificent 7: The New BMW 7 Series Arrives in India

Business Wire India
- Highest efficiency and maximum dynamics: Debut of a plug-in-hybrid variant for the first time.
- Grandeur meets presence: Authoritative and imposing new design.
- Luxury that arouses emotion: Bespoke interiors, unique comfort and plethora of innovative technologies.
The new BMW 7 Series was launched in India today. The much-awaited flagship car of BMW was unveiled at an exclusive pavilion specially constructed for the launch in India.
The new BMW 7 Series is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. It is available in diesel and petrol variants and can be ordered at BMW dealerships from today onwards.
For the first time in India, the new BMW 7 Series is also available in a plug-in-hybrid
option – the BMW 745Le xDrive – combining benefits of an electric motor and a petrol engine into an extraordinary driving experience.
Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India said, “The BMW 7 Series is our ‘flagship’ – a car that takes the story of luxury forward into the future. The 2019 BMW 7 Series is a completely new car, be it in terms of design, the level of luxury or its advanced technological offerings. A grand imposing presence, opulent interior, unparalleled comfort and superlative performance – the new BMW 7 Series is a place where technology becomes emotion. As the epitome, it represents the best BMW has to offer. Symbolizing BMW’s pioneering lead in future mobility, the ‘7’ is also being introduced as a plug-in-hybrid variant in India for the first time, along with a range of powerful petrol and diesel engines. We are confident that the new BMW 7 Series will comfortably surpasses all expectations.”
The new BMW 7 Series portrays the unique strengths of ‘X’, ‘M’ and ‘i’. ‘xDrive’
takes the quintessential luxury of the BMW 7 Series to a new terrain with an all-wheel drive. With ‘M Performance’
, the car reaches new dimensions of power and speed. Leading the way to a sustainable future is the environment-friendly plug-in-hybrid technology of ‘iPerformance’
.
The new BMW 7 Series is available in BMW 730Ld (diesel) and BMW 740Li (petrol) variants which are locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. The BMW M760Li xDrive (petrol) and the BMW 745Le xDrive (plug-in-hybrid) are available as completely built-up units (CBU). They can be further personalized with optional equipment and bespoke customizations from BMW Individual.
The ex-showroom prices are as follows –
BMW 730Ld Design Pure Excellence: INR 1,22,40,000
BMW 730Ld Design Pure Excellence Signature: INR 1,31,50,000
BMW 730Ld M Sport: INR 1,34,60,000
BMW 740Li Design Pure Excellence: INR 1,34,60,000
BMW 745Le xDrive (CBU): INR 1,65,00,000
BMW M760Li xDrive (CBU): INR 2,42,50,000
*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.
The Design Pure Excellence
package sets brilliant accents. Chrome high-gloss elements in exterior and other interior finishes underline the contemporary, luxurious and aesthetic character with unique craftsmanship. In M Sport
, a distinctive sporty exterior and powerful engine produce an adrenalin-rich combination to set the hearts of motorsport fans pounding.
The new BMW 7 Series.
The new design
of the BMW 7 Series is clearer, more modern and more emotional. Visually, the 7 makes a clear statement with an imposing presence, created by the distinctive front and rear design. The front is uniquely impressive thanks to the enlarged double kidney grille. The super-slender headlight design adds a new strand to the character of BMW’s luxury-class models. Adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight technology enhance the commanding look. Due to reduction of lines, the body looks more powerful, refined and luscious without losing its sportiness. Elegance of the side view is emphasized by the coupé-like roof line and a chrome trim at the bottom. The rear is extremely wide and is dominated by powerful horizontal lines. A thin light strip positioned below the chrome band stretches across the entire width seamlessly connecting the tail lights. This gives the vehicle a highly distinctive and modern appearance.
Interior
of the new BMW 7 Series is a living space that arouses emotions. An extremely luxurious and relaxing atmosphere awaits to indulge all senses. Generous levels of space, bespoke leather upholstery and trims, improved sound insulation, ambient lighting, ambient air package, Panoramic glass roof Sky Lounge with LED light graphics are few among the long list of features that create the perfect ambience. The Executive Lounge
appointments maximize comfort with four-zone automatic climate control, electrically adjustable comfort seats, massage function and active seat ventilation.
Rear-seat Entertainment Professional
allows users to access the entertainment and navigation functions from the rear seats. It now comprises two 10.2 inch full-HD touch displays
with a Blu-ray player. BMW Touch Command
, the innovative system, offers a fully integrated control option for entertainment and comfort functions for the rear. The 7 inch tablet with touch function, which is integrated into the centre armrest and connected to the vehicle systems, can also be used outside the vehicle.
In the BMW 745Le xDrive plug-in hybrid
variant, the electric drive is powered by a new lithium-ion battery with latest battery cell technology and increased capacity, producing 108 hp and a maximum torque of 265 Nm. The BMW TwinPower Turbo three-litre six-cylinder petrol engine produces an output of 286 hp and a maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,380 – 5,000 rpm. The petrol engine combined with the electrical boost of the hybrid system guarantees typical BMW driving pleasure. Together, the two units deliver a total of 384 hp and maximum torque of 600 Nm, delivering excellent fuel-efficiency of up to 39.5 km / ltr. The car accelerates from 0 – 100 km / hr in 5.3 seconds with a top speed of up to 250 km / hr. Running on battery power alone, the car achieves a top speed of 140 km / hr with an electric drive range of 53 kms. Using a standard charging cable, the car be charged overnight (8 – 12 hours) from any conventional 220 V mains socket. Using the BMW wallbox charger, it can be charged in 4 – 5 hours. Thanks to smart BMW plug-in-hybrid drivetrain, the battery is charged while on the move using energy generated from various components.
Thanks to the unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo
technology, the petrol and diesel engines meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine
of the BMW 730Ld produces an output of 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 2,000 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 – 100 km / hr in just 6.2 seconds. The three-litre six-cylinder petrol engine
of the BMW 740Li produces an output of 340 hp and a maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,500 – 5,200 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 – 100 km / hr in just 5.6 seconds.
The massive six-litre twelve-cylinder M Performance petrol engine
of the BMW M760Li xDrive produces an output of 609 hp and a maximum torque of 850 Nm at 1,550 – 5,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 – 100 km / hr in just 3.8 seconds.
BMW xDrive
, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, monitors the driving situation constantly and is quick to respond. Dynamic Damper Control improves ride quality and suspension by stabilizing all irregularities of the surface. Th
e Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension
enables raising and lowering of vehicle at the touch of button and automatically adjusts the height of the car to suit any given driving situation.
A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies
continue to break the innovation barrier – BMW Gesture Control, BMW Display Key, Wireless Charging, Wireless Apple CarPlay® and optional BMW Head-Up Display. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional
running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3 inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25 inch Control Display. The Harman Kardon Surround Sound system and the optional Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System provide an intense musical feast for the ears.
The spread of driver assistance
systems is more extensive than ever. Parking Assistant Plus
with Surround View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking and steering. The new Reversing Assistant
provides unmatched support in reversing out of parking or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering. With the BMW Remote Control Parking
, a driver can park his car into a tight parking space without being inside the car.
BMW EfficientDynamics
includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution, Driving Experience Control switch.
BMW safety
technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.
